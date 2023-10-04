High-Grade Core Shaping Up At White Hill

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu, XAM or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on infill drilling at the Kharmagtai Project in Mongolia, being developed with the Company's joint venture partner Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin). Infill drilling continues to expand upon the new zone (core) of high-grade copper and gold mineralisation at the White Hill deposit, demonstrating progressive growth in high-grade material at the base of the previously optimised open pits.
Highlights
Extensive ~48,000m of infill diamond drilling has been completed at Kharmagtai to support the Pre-Feasibility Study ( PFS ). Latest results expand upon the recently identified high-grade zone (core) at White Hill1, located below the previous Scoping Study pit designs2. Best drilling results below, and within the pit, include:
KHDDH661 – 325m @ 0.38% eCu (0.33% Cu & 0.11g/t Au) from 570m
Including 146 @ 0.50% eCu (0.43% Cu & 0.13g/t Au) from 700
Including 23 @ 0.84% eCu (0.74% Cu & 0.20g/t Au) from 792
Including 12m @ 1.00% eCu (0.87% Cu & 0.26g/t Au) from 794m
And 10m @ 0.92% Cu (0.85% Cu and 0.12g/t Au) from 830m
And 4m @ 1.28% Cu (1.2% Cu and 0.16g/t Au) from 834
KHDDH665 – 733m @ 0.39% eCu (0.31% Cu & 0.15g/t Au) from 80m
Including 210 @ 0.55% eCu (0.43% Cu & 0.23g/t Au) from 411
Including 56m @ 0.85% eCu (0.66% Cu & 0.37g/t Au) from 490m
Including 23m @ 1.16% eCu (0.92% Cu & 0.46g/t Au) from 521m
Newly identified high-grade (>1% eCu ) core at White Hill demonstrates potential to:
Enhance 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate3 ( MRE ) in preparation for updated PFS MRE in 4Q CY2023 . Expand and deepen 2022 Scoping Study4 pit shells to capture additional higher grade for longer period. Additional follow-up drilling is being planned around the newly identified high-grade (core) zone at White Hill and higher-grade extensions identified at Stockwork Hill5. Growth-focused discovery exploration drilling at Kharmagtai is continuing with 4 diamond rigs investigating shallow targets and one drill rig targeting deep mineralisation. Kharmagtai JV is funding US$35M6 for both PFS completion and discovery exploration, aiming towards decision to mine in Q4 CY2024 .
Xanadu's Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Colin Moorhead, said “We continue to advance our understanding of the Kharmagtai copper and gold deposit through our extensive infill drilling program. The final assay results from the initial infill drill program are currently being received, and we have started the resource modelling. We look forward to delivering the results of this work in a Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade in Q4 CY2024.
It is particularly exciting to see the continued high-grade results from White Hill deposit where we have effectively intercepted the top of a previously undefined high-grade core. Discovery of a high-grade core at White Hill is important and highlights strong potential for additional vertical extensions of high-grade mineralised zones, similar to both, the Stockwork Hill and Copper Hill deposits. This has potential to add additional high-grade mining inventory, which could translate to real value in the Kharmagtai open pit. Drilling will continue to define this high-grade core at White Hill.
Significantly, Kharmagtai still has significant new discovery potential, and we continue to explore with four diamond drill rigs testing shallow higher-grade targets and another drill rig testing potential high-grade resource extensions at depth as part of our on-going exploration discovery strategy.
Infill Drilling Expands High-Grade Core at White Hill
Assay results have been returned for 21 additional drill holes at White Hill, with grades on the most part materially better than or in line with the 2021 White Hill MRE7 ( Figures 1 to 4; Appendix 1) .
Figure 1: Cross section 592050mE through the White Hill deposit.
Figure 2: Cross section 592145mE through the White Hill deposit.
Figure 3: Cross section 592250mE through the White Hill deposit.
Drill hole KHDDH661 , located on the southern margin of the White Hill deposit, intersected a significantly higher-grade zone of copper and gold mineralisation, on the margin of the current optimised pit design ( Figures 1 and 2 ).
| Hole ID
| Prospect
| From (m)
| To (m)
| Interval (m)
| Au (g/t)
| Cu (%)
| CuEq (%)
| AuEq (g/t)
| KHDDH661
| White Hill
| 143
| 558.2
| 415.2
| 0.10
| 0.22
| 0.27
| 0.52
| including
|
| 478
| 495.2
| 17.2
| 0.30
| 0.57
| 0.73
| 1.43
| including
|
| 482
| 490
| 8
| 0.41
| 0.70
| 0.91
| 1.78
| including
|
| 554
| 558.2
| 4.2
| 0.18
| 0.63
| 0.72
| 1.41
| including
|
| 576
| 608
| 32
| 0.22
| 0.55
| 0.66
| 1.29
| including
|
| 757
| 763
| 6
| 0.28
| 0.65
| 0.79
| 1.55
| including
|
| 792.3
| 816
| 23.7
| 0.20
| 0.74
| 0.84
| 1.65
| including
|
| 794
| 806
| 12
| 0.26
| 0.87
| 1.00
| 1.96
| including
|
| 830
| 840
| 10
| 0.12
| 0.85
| 0.92
| 1.79
| including
|
| 834
| 838
| 4
| 0.16
| 1.20
| 1.28
| 2.50
Drill hole KHDDH665 targeted definition and expansion of White Hill mineralisation. Intersecting a new high-grade zone, it returned the following interval, including broad zones where the 2021 MRE had predicted significantly lower grades ( Figure 2 ):
| Hole ID
| Prospect
| From (m)
| To (m)
| Interval (m)
| Au (g/t)
| Cu (%)
| CuEq (%)
| AuEq (g/t)
| KHDDH665
| White Hill
| 80
| 813
| 733
| 0.15
| 0.31
| 0.39
| 0.77
| including
|
| 353
| 361
| 8
| 0.30
| 0.55
| 0.70
| 1.37
| including
|
| 411.3
| 622
| 210.7
| 0.23
| 0.43
| 0.55
| 1.07
| including
|
| 462.8
| 474
| 11.2
| 0.27
| 0.48
| 0.62
| 1.21
| including
|
| 490
| 546
| 56
| 0.37
| 0.66
| 0.85
| 1.67
| including
|
| 521
| 544
| 23
| 0.46
| 0.92
| 1.16
| 2.26
| including
|
| 564
| 572
| 8
| 0.28
| 0.71
| 0.85
| 1.67
| including
|
| 582
| 604
| 22
| 0.23
| 0.55
| 0.67
| 1.32
| including
|
| 682
| 696
| 14
| 0.16
| 0.53
| 0.61
| 1.20
| including
|
| 741
| 746.76
| 5.76
| 0.13
| 0.99
| 1.05
| 2.06
| including
|
| 741
| 745
| 4
| 0.14
| 1.09
| 1.16
| 2.28
Drill holes KHDDH669 and KHDDH670 targeted areas of low drill density within the eastern portion of the scoping study open pit. Both holes returned significantly higher results than the previous MRE had predicted ( Figure 3 ):
| Hole ID
| Prospect
| From (m)
| To (m)
| Interval (m)
| Au (g/t)
| Cu (%)
| CuEq (%)
| AuEq (g/t)
| KHDDH669
| White Hill
| 2.8
| 600.5
| 597.7
| 0.22
| 0.32
| 0.43
| 0.84
| and
|
| 48
| 538
| 490
| 0.25
| 0.34
| 0.47
| 0.92
| including
|
| 198
| 209
| 11
| 0.35
| 0.43
| 0.61
| 1.18
| including
|
| 308
| 347.6
| 39.6
| 0.49
| 0.45
| 0.70
| 1.37
| including
|
| 312
| 316
| 4
| 1.03
| 0.66
| 1.19
| 2.32
| including
|
| 506
| 514
| 8
| 0.29
| 0.53
| 0.68
| 1.32
| and
|
| 548
| 598
| 50
| 0.08
| 0.23
| 0.27
| 0.54
| Hole ID
| Prospect
| From (m)
| To (m)
| Interval (m)
| Au (g/t)
| Cu (%)
| CuEq (%)
| AuEq (g/t)
| KHDDH670
| White Hill
| 0.3
| 763
| 762.7
| 0.21
| 0.32
| 0.42
| 0.83
| including
|
| 71
| 96.6
| 25.6
| 0.38
| 0.44
| 0.63
| 1.23
| including
|
| 511.3
| 523
| 11.7
| 0.33
| 0.53
| 0.70
| 1.38
| including
|
| 564
| 622
| 58
| 0.33
| 0.55
| 0.72
| 1.41
| including
|
| 608
| 614
| 6
| 0.41
| 0.70
| 0.91
| 1.78
| including
|
| 672
| 682
| 10
| 0.18
| 0.76
| 0.85
| 1.66
| including
|
| 672
| 680
| 8
| 0.19
| 0.76
| 0.86
| 1.68
| including
|
| 713
| 745
| 32
| 0.62
| 0.45
| 0.76
| 1.49
| including
|
| 731
| 741
| 10
| 0.12
| 0.70
| 0.76
| 1.49
About the Infill Drilling Program
Four diamond drill rigs are currently focussed on Kharmagtai infill drilling, with the objective to target areas with potential for future Mineral Resource to Ore Reserve conversion. Totalling ~48,000 metres, the infill drilling program is planned to specifically increase the Resource confidence category from Inferred to Indicated. As such, the planned drill holes aim to remove any mineralisation knowledge gaps around the edges of existing deposits.
Figure 4: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing currently defined mineral deposits, and infill drill holes.
Kharmagtai currently has an Inferred and Indicated Resource of 1.1Bt at 0.3% Cu and 0.2g/t gold, containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au8. As part of the Kharmagtai PFS, the Resource will be upgraded to at least Indicated classification, enabling a maiden, JORC compliant Ore Reserve to be reported. To achieve this, the infill drilling program is designed to upgrade and extend strike length of the shallow open pit Resource areas and selected deeper high-grade zones ( Figure 4 ), including investigation of near-mine, higher-grade extensions.
About Xanadu Mines
Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project.
