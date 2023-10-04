High-Grade Core Shaping Up At White Hill

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu, XAM or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on infill drilling at the Kharmagtai Project in Mongolia, being developed with the Company's joint venture partner Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin). Infill drilling continues to expand upon the new zone (core) of high-grade copper and gold mineralisation at the White Hill deposit, demonstrating progressive growth in high-grade material at the base of the previously optimised open pits. Highlights

Extensive ~48,000m of infill diamond drilling has been completed at Kharmagtai to support the Pre-Feasibility Study ( PFS ).

Latest results expand upon the recently identified high-grade zone (core) at White Hill1, located below the previous Scoping Study pit designs2.

Best drilling results below, and within the pit, include: KHDDH661 – 325m @ 0.38% eCu (0.33% Cu & 0.11g/t Au) from 570m

Including 146 @ 0.50% eCu (0.43% Cu & 0.13g/t Au) from 700

Including 23 @ 0.84% eCu (0.74% Cu & 0.20g/t Au) from 792

Including 12m @ 1.00% eCu (0.87% Cu & 0.26g/t Au) from 794m And 10m @ 0.92% Cu (0.85% Cu and 0.12g/t Au) from 830m And 4m @ 1.28% Cu (1.2% Cu and 0.16g/t Au) from 834 KHDDH665 – 733m @ 0.39% eCu (0.31% Cu & 0.15g/t Au) from 80m

Including 210 @ 0.55% eCu (0.43% Cu & 0.23g/t Au) from 411 Including 56m @ 0.85% eCu (0.66% Cu & 0.37g/t Au) from 490m Including 23m @ 1.16% eCu (0.92% Cu & 0.46g/t Au) from 521m

Newly identified high-grade (>1% eCu ) core at White Hill demonstrates potential to:



Enhance 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate3 ( MRE ) in preparation for updated PFS MRE in 4Q CY2023 .

Expand and deepen 2022 Scoping Study4 pit shells to capture additional higher grade for longer period.

Additional follow-up drilling is being planned around the newly identified high-grade (core) zone at White Hill and higher-grade extensions identified at Stockwork Hill5.

Growth-focused discovery exploration drilling at Kharmagtai is continuing with 4 diamond rigs investigating shallow targets and one drill rig targeting deep mineralisation. Kharmagtai JV is funding US$35M6 for both PFS completion and discovery exploration, aiming towards decision to mine in Q4 CY2024 .

Xanadu's Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Colin Moorhead, said “We continue to advance our understanding of the Kharmagtai copper and gold deposit through our extensive infill drilling program. The final assay results from the initial infill drill program are currently being received, and we have started the resource modelling. We look forward to delivering the results of this work in a Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade in Q4 CY2024. It is particularly exciting to see the continued high-grade results from White Hill deposit where we have effectively intercepted the top of a previously undefined high-grade core. Discovery of a high-grade core at White Hill is important and highlights strong potential for additional vertical extensions of high-grade mineralised zones, similar to both, the Stockwork Hill and Copper Hill deposits. This has potential to add additional high-grade mining inventory, which could translate to real value in the Kharmagtai open pit. Drilling will continue to define this high-grade core at White Hill. Significantly, Kharmagtai still has significant new discovery potential, and we continue to explore with four diamond drill rigs testing shallow higher-grade targets and another drill rig testing potential high-grade resource extensions at depth as part of our on-going exploration discovery strategy. Infill Drilling Expands High-Grade Core at White Hill Assay results have been returned for 21 additional drill holes at White Hill, with grades on the most part materially better than or in line with the 2021 White Hill MRE7 ( Figures 1 to 4; Appendix 1) .

Figure 1: Cross section 592050mE through the White Hill deposit.

Figure 2: Cross section 592145mE through the White Hill deposit.



Figure 3: Cross section 592250mE through the White Hill deposit. Drill hole KHDDH661 , located on the southern margin of the White Hill deposit, intersected a significantly higher-grade zone of copper and gold mineralisation, on the margin of the current optimised pit design ( Figures 1 and 2 ).

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) KHDDH661 White Hill 143 558.2 415.2 0.10 0.22 0.27 0.52 including 478 495.2 17.2 0.30 0.57 0.73 1.43 including 482 490 8 0.41 0.70 0.91 1.78 including 554 558.2 4.2 0.18 0.63 0.72 1.41 including 576 608 32 0.22 0.55 0.66 1.29 including 757 763 6 0.28 0.65 0.79 1.55 including 792.3 816 23.7 0.20 0.74 0.84 1.65 including 794 806 12 0.26 0.87 1.00 1.96 including 830 840 10 0.12 0.85 0.92 1.79 including 834 838 4 0.16 1.20 1.28 2.50



Drill hole KHDDH665 targeted definition and expansion of White Hill mineralisation. Intersecting a new high-grade zone, it returned the following interval, including broad zones where the 2021 MRE had predicted significantly lower grades ( Figure 2 ):

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) KHDDH665 White Hill 80 813 733 0.15 0.31 0.39 0.77 including 353 361 8 0.30 0.55 0.70 1.37 including 411.3 622 210.7 0.23 0.43 0.55 1.07 including 462.8 474 11.2 0.27 0.48 0.62 1.21 including 490 546 56 0.37 0.66 0.85 1.67 including 521 544 23 0.46 0.92 1.16 2.26 including 564 572 8 0.28 0.71 0.85 1.67 including 582 604 22 0.23 0.55 0.67 1.32 including 682 696 14 0.16 0.53 0.61 1.20 including 741 746.76 5.76 0.13 0.99 1.05 2.06 including 741 745 4 0.14 1.09 1.16 2.28



Drill holes KHDDH669 and KHDDH670 targeted areas of low drill density within the eastern portion of the scoping study open pit. Both holes returned significantly higher results than the previous MRE had predicted ( Figure 3 ):

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) KHDDH669 White Hill 2.8 600.5 597.7 0.22 0.32 0.43 0.84 and 48 538 490 0.25 0.34 0.47 0.92 including 198 209 11 0.35 0.43 0.61 1.18 including 308 347.6 39.6 0.49 0.45 0.70 1.37 including 312 316 4 1.03 0.66 1.19 2.32 including 506 514 8 0.29 0.53 0.68 1.32 and 548 598 50 0.08 0.23 0.27 0.54





Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) KHDDH670 White Hill 0.3 763 762.7 0.21 0.32 0.42 0.83 including 71 96.6 25.6 0.38 0.44 0.63 1.23 including 511.3 523 11.7 0.33 0.53 0.70 1.38 including 564 622 58 0.33 0.55 0.72 1.41 including 608 614 6 0.41 0.70 0.91 1.78 including 672 682 10 0.18 0.76 0.85 1.66 including 672 680 8 0.19 0.76 0.86 1.68 including 713 745 32 0.62 0.45 0.76 1.49 including 731 741 10 0.12 0.70 0.76 1.49





About the Infill Drilling Program

Four diamond drill rigs are currently focussed on Kharmagtai infill drilling, with the objective to target areas with potential for future Mineral Resource to Ore Reserve conversion. Totalling ~48,000 metres, the infill drilling program is planned to specifically increase the Resource confidence category from Inferred to Indicated. As such, the planned drill holes aim to remove any mineralisation knowledge gaps around the edges of existing deposits.





Figure 4: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing currently defined mineral deposits, and infill drill holes.

Kharmagtai currently has an Inferred and Indicated Resource of 1.1Bt at 0.3% Cu and 0.2g/t gold, containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au8. As part of the Kharmagtai PFS, the Resource will be upgraded to at least Indicated classification, enabling a maiden, JORC compliant Ore Reserve to be reported. To achieve this, the infill drilling program is designed to upgrade and extend strike length of the shallow open pit Resource areas and selected deeper high-grade zones ( Figure 4 ), including investigation of near-mine, higher-grade extensions.

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project.