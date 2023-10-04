Prismhr To Unleash Latest Innovations At NAPEO's 2023 Annual Conference & Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: PrismHR , a Vensure Employer Solutions company and the leading HR technology software powering payroll, benefits, and HR for businesses across the U.S. WHAT: Will showcase its latest product innovations and enhancements during NAPEO's 2023 Annual Conference & Marketplace . WHEN: Monday, October 9 – Wednesday, October 11, 2023 WHERE: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center 6000 W Osceola Pkwy. Kissimmee, Fla. PrismHR will exhibit in Booth No. 303.

For PEOs and ASOs looking to grow, technology plays a critical role in driving long-term organizational success. But to be competitive and win in today's market, that technology needs to improve the employee experience and promote adoption of the system.

During NAPEO's 2023 Annual Conference & Marketplace, PrismHR, the proven platform for PEO growth, will highlight the company's commitment to“Innovation Unleashed” throughout the event. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with PrismHR representatives and learn more about its recently relaunched user interface and newly expanded marketplace, as well as enhancements to reporting, service, operational efficiency and more. This will also include previews of forthcoming product announcements designed to deliver more value and choices for PEOs and ASOs, including a demo of PrismHCM, the new addition to PrismHR's lineup of payroll and HR technology platforms. PrismHCM offers a clean, modern user experience, self-service functionality and the flexibility to meet evolving business needs.

Those in attendance are encouraged to visit PrismHR in Booth No. 303 to learn more. For event information, visit .

About PrismHR

PrismHR's mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software , combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $80 billion in payroll each year. A Vensure Employer Solutions company, PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit .

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). As a“One Employer Solution” headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting .





