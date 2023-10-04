Seekout Appoints Bryce Winkelman As Chief Revenue And Business Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeekOut , the leading Talent Intelligence Platform, today announced the appointment of Bryce Winkelma as Chief Revenue and Business Officer. Winkelman brings deep industry expertise to SeekOut, where he will drive revenue, partnerships and alliances, services and operations.



With over 17 years of experience in enterprise technology, Winkelman has served as Advisor to the CEO at SeekOut since 2021 while also serving as Chief Business and Strategy Officer at Quantum Metric. Winkelman started his technology career at Qualtrics, where he helped take the company from its founding in a basement (employee number 10) to its multi-billion-dollar acquisition by SAP and subsequent IPO. During his tenure at Qualtrics, Winkelman helped create its academic division and held several leadership positions, including Regional Leader in EMEA, Global Head of Digital CX and Global Head of Solution Strategy for their Employee Experience Solutions. He has a degree in Business Management from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Utah State University.

Winkelman shared,“The HR technology space is at a crossroads, as the battle for talent has never been fiercer or more important. SeekOut recognizes that talent can make or break an organization and actively solves this problem for employers. In joining SeekOut full-time, I am supporting its mission and becoming part of an incredible team that has developed market-leading technologies for a hugely addressable market.”

SeekOut CEO and co-founder Anoop Gupta commented,“Bryce has been an advisor to me for the last couple of years. I have seen first-hand how passionate and knowledgeable he is about this industry and our mission -- to help great companies and people grow together. Bryce understands what it takes to disrupt the status quo and improve experiences in the process – for candidates, for recruiters, for employees, for HR teams. We are excited to welcome him to the SeekOut team and look forward to his leadership as we continue to advance our award-winning solutions.”

About SeekOut

SeekOut's Talent Intelligence Platform helps thousands of organizations of all sizes and industries hire, grow and retain great talent. Founded in 2017 by a team of enterprise software veterans, SeekOut is backed by leading investors at Tiger Global Management, Madrona Venture Group, Mayfield, and Founders Circle Capital. SeekOut has two primary product offerings - Recruit, for identifying new talent, and Grow, for maximizing a company's existing internal talent. Leading companies, including Salesforce, Allstate and Kaiser Permanente, rely on SeekOut to unify their talent acquisition, talent management, and talent analytics in a single people-first platform. Learn more at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





Bryce Winkelman Chief Revenue and Business Officer, SeekOut