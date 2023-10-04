Purpose Investments Files Preliminary Prospectus For A Tactical Thematic Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) has filed and been receipted for a preliminary prospectus by the Canadian securities regulators in connection with the proposed launch of the Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund (the“Fund”), a first-of-its-kind tactical thematic equity fund using an emotionless, rules-based process.
The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in thematic ETFs that are listed on North American exchanges. Using a proprietary, quantitatively-driven process for its allocation decisions, the Fund will target growth-oriented thematic ETFs positioned to benefit from shifts in technology, society, the environment, and demographics.
The Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund will provide investors with access to high-flying growth opportunities in cutting-edge fields like renewable energy, biotechnology, and AI, tailored to long-term portfolio holding that capitalizes on market momentum. Solving for investors holding onto a thematic investment longer than they should, the Fund will employ systematic momentum indicators – including technical market trends, emphasizing relative strength and momentum – to tactically execute a sell discipline that ensures investments are made and sold strategically.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $17 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
