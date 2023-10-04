Ocugen To Present At The 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mesa

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen will present at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa being held October 10-12, 2023 in Carlsbad, CA at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort.

Dr. Musunuri will provide an overview of Ocugen's clinical development programs, including the business strategy across its unique gene and cell therapy platforms, anticipated milestones, and more detail about the Company's recent positive Phase 1/2 OCU400 data results. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Date & Time: October 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM, PDT Location: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, CA, Aseptic Technologies Ballroom

“The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa convenes leading industry professionals confronting major scientific, logistic, policy, and economic questions in cell and gene therapy,” said Dr. Musunuri.“I am pleased to join this impressive group and share the latest gene therapy news from Ocugen-compelling positive results from our Phase 1/2 trial of OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA)-as well as our progress toward initiating the Phase 3 trial for the Company's novel cell therapy product candidate for cartilage repair in the second half of 2024.”

Virtual attendance is available, which includes a livestream of Ocugen's presentation and on-demand viewing of all conference sessions. Please visit for full information including registration.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients' lives through courageous innovation-forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as“predicts,”“believes,”“potential,”“proposed,”“continue,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

