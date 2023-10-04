Prenosis Inc. Appoints Leadership Team For Commercialization In Hospitals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI health tech company-the world leader in data and insights for abnormal immune response in acute care-expands its executive team and adds additional sepsis clinical expert to its advisory board

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenosis, Inc. , an artificial intelligence company enabling precision medicine for abnormal immune responses in acute care, announced today the appointment of Robin Carver, RN, MSN, CIC as Vice President, Health System Engagement, Brian Bray as Vice President, Technology, and an expanded role for Carlos Lopez-Espina as Senior Vice President of Research & Development. Prenosis also announced the addition of Pratik Sinha, MD, PhD, to the company's scientific advisory board.

Ms. Carver and Mr. Bray, executives with over 40 years of combined experience in advancing technology in hospitals, will serve on the executive management team and lead the company's expansion in healthcare systems. Before joining Prenosis, Carver served as a Vice President at Premier Inc. Bray has been building and integrating clinical information systems for over two decades, most recently as a Clinical Data Integration Architect at Verily, Alphabet Inc.'s research organization devoted to life sciences.

"As we continue to expand our Immunix platform in hospitals, we are excited to bring aboard two exceptional leaders in their respective fields," said Bobby Reddy, Jr., PhD, Prenosis Co-Founder and CEO. "Robin is a highly accomplished executive with extensive clinical and commercial experience in the acute care setting. Brian deeply understands clinical data, data architecture, hospital IT integration, interoperability and regulatory standards used in healthcare data. I'm also excited that we are promoting Carlos to Senior Vice President. He has helped build the world's most comprehensive system for understanding acute immune response, including the Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM diagnostic, a tool for improving clinical decisions and reducing hospital costs."

Prenosis' acute care biobank/dataset along with its precision medicine ImmunixTM platform creates a pipeline for diagnostic and pharmaceutical solutions. "Robin, Brian and Carlos' leadership in commercialization, integration and data will add significant value to the company as we enter the next phase of Prenosis' growth," said Reddy.

Pratik Sinha, MD, PhD, a Washington University in St. Louis professor, has also joined the company's scientific advisory board. Dr. Sinha is a world-leading researcher on sepsis endotyping.

Prenosis developed its core resource--the world's largest biobank and dataset for decoding abnormal immune responses in acute care--in partnership with over eleven U.S. hospitals. Its Biological Safety Level 2 lab in Chicago houses an expanding biobank of over 81,000 biological samples from over 21,000 patients. The dataset combines biomarker and clinical data for patients suspected of infection.



Prenosis generates deep biological profiles of each patient by measuring critical biomarkers. With its ImmunixTM AI platform, Prenosis creates longitudinal disease maps that combine this biomarker data with data from each of these patients' Electronic Medical Record (EMR), including demographics, vitals, lab results, interventions, outcomes, and many other parameters.

The Prenosis platform leads to a unique biological understanding of each individual for more targeted treatment to improve patient outcomes.



The additions to the executive and scientific team build on a recent string of strategic partnerships and accolades for Chicago-based Prenosis, including the announcement of PACE Healthcare Capital's investment bringing Prenosis' total funding to $20 million, receiving multiple grants-including NIH and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) grants-in 2023, being named a finalist in the 2022 Hearst Health Prize, being selected as part of the MedTech Innovator 2021 Showcase, being named the #2 Medtech Startup of 2021 by MDDI, and being asked to present its research at scientific and industry meetings, including the 2022 annual meetings for the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, the American Thoracic Society, and TEDx.

The Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM is under development and is not currently cleared for sale in the United States.

About Prenosis

At Prenosis we want the healthcare ecosystem to see people differently. We enable physicians, providers, payers and pharma to understand your unique biology. Prenosis is ushering in a new era of precision medicine in acute care. Our ImmunixTM precision diagnostics and evidence generation platform leverages machine learning algorithms trained on deep biological data and broad clinical data designed to capture and illuminate the complex health states of patients more holistically. Our proprietary dataset is one of the largest and fastest-growing hybrid biomarker-clinical datasets for abnormal immune response in acute care.

