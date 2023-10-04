Trustcommerce Integrated Healthcare Payments Solution Enhances Offering With Athenaidx

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Integration of industry-leading payments platform and RCM solution enables providers to offer seamless and secure payment experience

leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, announced today the enhanced integration of its TrustCommerce patient payments platform with athenahealth's athenaIDX revenue cycle management (RCM) solution.

Providers are looking to improve the patient payment experience by offering the more retail-like payment methods that patients prefer. TrustCommerce's enhanced integration with athenaIDX answers this need with the newest version of TrustCommerce's semi-integrated payment application, TC IPA 5.X. This release allows for use with the Verifone Engage line of devices, bringing contactless/near-field communication (NFC) and digital wallet support to clients in addition to EMV and MSR payment methods.

The TrustCommerce platform delivers a seamless embedded payment experience when accepting credit and debit card payments, supporting patient payments for in-person and over the phone transactions. Clients process payments anytime, anywhere, securely, and in compliance, featuring validated point-to-point encryption and tokenization for safe card-on-file payments, as well as centralized, customizable enterprise-level reporting.

athenaIDX is an enterprise-wide RCM solution that guides health systems, hospitals, large ambulatory groups, and billing services to optimize financial performance and successfully adapt to healthcare payment reform.

"TrustCommerce is proud to mark over a decade of integration with athenaIDX, delivering an integrated solution that enables providers to accept payments directly within their native systems without disruption to their workflows," said Anthony Lucatuorto, Chief Executive Officer, Sphere, Powered By TrustCommerce. "As a result of the latest enhancement, providers can provide a modern payment experience to their patients."

About TrustCommerce

TrustCommerce, a Sphere Company, is the leading financial technology company trusted by the nation's largest health systems. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform can reduce friction and facilitates secure, compliant patient payments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience and untangle payment workflows, clients can securely process payments anytime and be connected with core software including EHRs and PMs. Our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at trustcommerce.



