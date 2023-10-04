Industrial Oils Market Expected To Reach $85.9 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 3.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Industrial Oils Market By Source (Soybean, Corn, Sunflower, Cottonseed, Rapeseed, Palm, Others), By Type (Grade I (Light), Grade II (Medium), Grade III (Heavy)), By End Use (Biofuel, Paints and Coatings, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The industrial oils market size was valued at $62.4 billion in 2021, and the industrial oils industry is estimated to reach $85.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Industrial oils are produced using hydrotreated or hydrocracked base oils, which offer a separate quality benefit over other comparable goods produced through the use of standard base oils. The presence of developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as China and India, which are the hub for industrial oils production owing to the rapid expansion of chemical, biodiesel, and cosmetic industries boost the demand for industrial oils which are used as raw materials in various production facilities. The basic sources of industrial oils are soybean, corn, sunflower, cottonseed, rapeseed, palm, groundnut, linseed, and grape seed.

Industrial oils are used in machines that manufacture or process food-related commodities, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, corrosion protection products, and power transmission Increased use of industrial oils in the food and beverage industry is one of the major drivers for the industrial oil market. The rise in middle-class income, particularly in developing countries such as China and India, has resulted in increased demand for food and beverages. The presence of a huge population in the above-mentioned developing countries has a positive impact on the demand for industrial oils. Furthermore, the expansion of industries such as dairy products, animal feed, beverages, meat processing, sugar, bakery products, and processed fruits and vegetables across the globe has had a positive impact on the demand for food-grade industrial oils.

With the growing global population, there has been an increase in the demand for efficient power sources. Industrial oils are used in machines related to power transmission and the increase in investment of the government & private players in the development of renewable energy has led to the demand for power transmission-related products, which have a positive impact on the industrial oils market. Furthermore, the increase in awareness among individuals regarding the environment and decline in the fossil fuel resources led to the innovation & development of alternatives such as biodiesel have led to an increase in the demand for the industrial oils market. The presence of these advantages is expected to drive the industrial oils market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The Industrial Oils industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Industrial Oils market include,

Castrol Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Matole Ltd

Malplast Industries Limited

Chevron USA Inc.

Buhler Group

AAK Kamani

Fujian Qian Trading Co. Ltd.

Bunge Limited

Wilmar International

Cargill Incorporated

Soya Mills SA

Gemtek Products

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Kratan Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec),

LLC PK "XimProm"

The industrial oils market forecast is segmented on the basis of source, type, end-user, and region. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into soybean, corn, sunflower, cottonseed, rapeseed, palm, and others. On the basis of type, the market is classified into grade 1 (light), grade 2 (medium), and grade 3 (heavy). On the basis of end-use, it is classified into biofuel, paints and coatings, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and North America.

Key findings of the study

1. AS per industrial oils market analysis, Asia-Pacific holds a dominant position in 2021 and will continue to maintain the lead during the forecast period.

2. By source, the soybean segment accounted for the largest industrial oils market share in 2021.

3. By type, the grade I segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

4. By end use, the biofuel segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% by 2031.

