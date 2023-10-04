Russian MFA Slams France For Accusations Over Azerbaijani-Armenian Normalization

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. France shouldn't
talk about commitments regarding the normalization of relations
between countries, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
Zakharova made the remark in response to statements of the
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna during her visit to
Armenia.
"Yesterday, Colonna, while in Yerevan, made many bold statements
that Russia did not fulfill certain commitments, as she put it,
regarding the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia. France was a co-sponsor and guarantor of the
implementation of the Minsk agreements," the spokesperson reminded.
"What did we later learn from Mr. Hollande [former French
president]? That they had no intention of fulfilling them? I would
advise Catherine Colonna to refrain from commenting on guarantees
and commitments regarding the normalization of relations between
countries where France considers itself or is considered a
mediator."
"It would be better if she first spoke on the Minsk agreements.
After all, this is a resolution of the UN Security Council," she
added.
Russia was not alone in its negative reaction to Colonna's
statements. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also condemned and
rejected the unfounded accusations made against Azerbaijan by
Colonna on October 3.
"Allegations of France, who never cared about the mass and
forcible deportation of Azerbaijanis from their homelands, war
crimes, and massacres committed against them for almost 30 years,
claiming that voluntarily migrated Armenian residents from the
region were forcibly displaced without any proof, as well as
contrary to the position of the UN, the International Committee of
the Red Cross, UN High Commissioner for Refugees and other
international organizations are intended to mislead the
international community," the ministry said at the time.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107187047
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.