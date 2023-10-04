President Of Uzbekistan To Pay Working Visit To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The President of
the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay a working
visit to Moscow from October 5 through October 6, Trend reports.
A large delegation of the country's business community is
planned to accompany the president.
In accordance with the program of the visit, the president of
Uzbekistan will visit Kazan and get acquainted with its industrial
potential. Shavkat Mirziyoyev is also scheduled to hold a meeting
with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov
also paid a visit to Kazakhstan. The prime minister visited the
Alabuga special economic zone, where he got acquainted with the
advantages and opportunities of the special territory. In addition
to visiting Alabuga, the Uzbek minister was also presented with the
industrial and economic potential of Tatarstan.
