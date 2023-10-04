France Pushes Armenia Towards Revanchism - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Statements by
French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna
during her visit to Armenia, signing an agreement with Armenia on
military assistance, as well as statements on strengthening the
mandate of the European Union mission, show that Paris is
interested in creating geopolitical competition in the South
Caucasus and is pushing Armenia towards militarism and revanchism,
the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.
The Western Azerbaijan Community noted that for 30 years France
has turned a blind eye to Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani
territories, ethnic cleansing, the suffering of one million
Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs, even covered it up, and now speaks
of defending Armenia's territorial integrity, which is a classic
example of hypocrisy.
"The French minister, who slandered Azerbaijan with her
statement that "Armenians left Karabakh because of the threat of
force", somehow "forgets" the shameful history of her country, full
of examples of genocide and racism, and the fact that her country
still keeps other nations in colonial dependence," the Community
said.
The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that just as France
has suffered shameful defeats in Africa, its policies in the South
Caucasus based on religious fanaticism, Azerbaijanophobia, and
Islamophobia will also fail.
