SBU Drones Hit Russian S-400 Triumf System Near Belgorod Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system near the Russian city of Belgorod.

As a source in the SBU told Ukrinform, drones attacked S-400 Triumf system near Russia's Belgorod last night. Such a system costs $1.2 billion.

In the video posted by the Russians, about 20 explosions are heard at the location of the Triumf system and its radar station. At that time, the lights went out in nearby settlements, the SBU noted.

As noted, this is the second S-400 Triumf system that the SBU hit in the last month. The first one was struck in Yevpatoria on September 14.

As reported, the SBU drone destroyed a Russian Kasta radar station, which is capable of detecting targets at extremely low altitudes, in Kursk region.