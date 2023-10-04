National Guard Destroys Russian Murom Surveillance System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian observation post equipped with a Murom long-range video and thermal surveillance system.

"Step by step, we are destroying the enemy's firepower and 'eyes'. The aerial reconnaissance unit of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an observation post of the occupiers, equipped with a Murom long-range video and thermal surveillance system," Oleksandr Pivnenko, commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, posted on Telegram .

The National Guard commander also posted a relevant video.

As reported, the service members of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian dugout on October 2.

Video: Channel of Oleksandr Pivnenko, commander of the National Guard of Ukraine

Illustrative photo

