President Ilham Aliyev refused to visit Spain - the city of
Granada, where a meeting was supposed to take place with the Prime
Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with the participation of the
leaders of the European Union, France, and Germany, Azernews reports.
The reason for this is the destructive position of France, as
well as disagreements between Paris and Berlin over Turkiye's
participation in the meeting. In such conditions, the Azerbaijani
side refused to negotiate.
It should be noted that French Foreign Minister Catherine
Colonna, who recently visited Yerevan, again came into the
spotlight with her anti-Azerbaijani statements.
“Any actions that threaten the territorial integrity of the
Republic of Armenia will be met with a very harsh reaction,” the
French official said before the meeting in Granada.
As if they were lost, French Foreign Minister Catherine
Colonna's repetition of the bogus story of "blockade" and "forced
relocation" in her meetings in Armenia does not serve peace. His
statements“France is always on Armenia's side” finally
demonstrated that France's claims to be an honest and neutral
mediator reflect reality. Statements by the head of the French
Foreign Ministry in the direction of arming Armenia once again
reveal what the real intentions and goals of official Paris
are.
There is a name for this: France is interested in increasing the
risk of escalation in the region, in ensuring that the S.Caucasus
smells of gunpowder again. It is for this purpose that Paris
insists on preparing Armenia for a long-term terrorist war,
especially terrorism against Azerbaijan. On the eve of the meeting
in Granada, President Ilham Aliyev spoke out against Azerbaijan,
seeking to bring tensions in the region to a peak, considered
French participation in regional issues unacceptable, and did not
consider French participation in the normalization process
logical.
