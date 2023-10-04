Rental Houses' Price Soars: Armenians Welcome Their People Leaving Garabagh With Solemn Preparation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The cost of renting houses in Armenia is growing rapidly, Azernews reports.
When Armenians migrate from Garabagh, rental prices in Armenia
skyrocket.
The Armenian actress announced this on her Instagram page.
"How can rent prices be increased in this situation? It is not
normal to give 300 thousand drams ( about $800 ) to
the poor in the suburbs, to people who have gone through war,
famine, and mourning. A shame. Be human (if you can)," the actress
wrote.
Armenian actress Romela Sargsyan spoke about the increase in
prices for rental apartments in Armenia at a time when Armenian
residents are migrating from Garabagh. She states that it is not
normal to treat Armenians who left Garabagh this way.
Thanks to the Armenian media, one can understand how
glad they are to welcome their people and how solemnly they are
preparing for their arrival.
It should be noted that after Azerbaijan's successful
anti-terror measures on September 20, separatism was prevented in
Garabagh. After the incident, many Armenians living in the region
left the territories en masse. They voluntarily did not accept
Azerbaijani citizenship and moved from Garabagh to Armenia of their
own accord.
It is also clear from the information spread by the Armenian
blogger that the Armenian society welcomed the Armenians returning
from Garabagh with special pomp, or rather increased the rent of
the apartments tenfold on the occasion of their arrival. Against
the background of the economic tension in Armenia, the people's
greediness shows the extremely cruel and merciless behavior of the
Armenian people towards themselves. However, those who chose this
fate instead of becoming citizens of Azerbaijan and living a more
prosperous life are now well aware of who is good and who is cruel.
Even if they don't know, they still have to live their fate. As the
saying goes, a leopard never changes its spot. Armenians will never
appreciate any good from Azerbaijan.
