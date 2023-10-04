Nobel Prize In Chemistry Awarded To Three Scientists

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm Wednesday announced that the Nobel Prize for Chemistry 2023 has been awarded to three scientists for their contribution to the development of nanotechnology.

The three US-based scientists Moungi Bawendi, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Cambridge, USA, Louis Brus, Columbia University, New York, USA and Alexei Ekimov, Nanocrystals Technology Inc., New York, USA, were given the prize for "the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots," said the Academy in a press release.

"These smallest components of nanotechnology now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumour tissue, among many other things," it clarified.

The prize money of 11 million Swedish kronor (USD one million), will be shared equally between the three laureates. (end)

