Egypt, Maersk Sign Agreement Worth USD 3 Bln For Green Fuel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Maersk's C2X signed on Wednesday a new agreement worth up to USD 3 billion for the production of green fuel and its derivatives in the Suez Canal economic zone.

This came in a statement by the Egyptian Cabinet, saying that Egypt seeks to expand in the field of clean energy to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Maersk, a Danish shipping and logistics company, teamed up in September with its majority owner to form C2X as a new company to pursue large-scale green methanol projects near the Suez Canal in Egypt and several other locations. (end)

