Japan's Yen Stuck In A 'Groundhog Day' Time Loop

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO – A plunging yen is the global financial system's version of“Groundhog Day.”

Since 1993 – when the beloved Bill Murray film featuring a weatherman stuck in a time loop of the worst day of his life until he changes course hit theaters – currency traders have repeatedly had to obsess over whether the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Japan will intervene to tame the yen's slide.

At the moment, it's to keep a yen that's now at 150 to the dollar from heading to 160 in the weeks ahead. That's easier said than done at a moment when the US Federal Reserve is hinting at more interest rate hikes.

Yet the stakes are higher as this latest sequel comes to a financial bourse near you. With US yields surging and China's economy grinding to a halt, Japan finds itself even more between the proverbial rock and a hard place than it's been over the last 30 years.

It was around 1993, after all, that Tokyo began coming to terms with the fallout from the implosion of the 1980s“bubble economy” era. Japan's real estate meltdown left banks with trillions of dollars of toxic loans.

Today, when economists refer to that period, it's mostly as a cautionary tale for China's current property sector crisis. Yet Japan in many ways has yet to extricate itself from the 1990s. Look no further than the BOJ's“Groundhog Day” get-it-right plight with quantitative easing.

Bill Murray stars as Phil Connors in the 1993“Groundhog Day” comedy. The yen's 'Groundhog Day' dilemma is no laughing matter. Photo: Columbia Pictures / Screengrab / YouTube



In April, the arrival of Governor Kazuo Ueda at BOJ headquarters fueled intense speculation that QE's days were numbered. Far from getting the happy ending traders expected, Ueda's tenure merely thickened the plot.

Just this week, Ueda bent over backward to dispel the view that the BOJ might throttle back on liquidity. He stressed there is“still a distance to go” before the BOJ exits its ultra-loose monetary policy. Judging by the pace at which predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda operated, this could mean 2025 or later.

“The FX weakness reflects policy choices within the currency and interest rates,” says Mohamed El-Erian, chief advisor at Allianz. The“trade-off facing the Japanese authorities” is“accentuated by both the yield-curve control monetary policy regime and higher yields worldwide.”

One important hint: news that the Financial Services Agency will begin conducting stress tests on roughly 20 banks. Though the current timeline is for the review to conclude by July 1, 2024, odds are it will take longer.

The findings would then lead to discussions across regulatory agencies, government ministries, the BOJ and the prime minister's office. All this suggests the BOJ is reluctant to“taper,” never mind high rates, until it's sure that ending QE will not result in any Silicon Valley Bank-like meltdowns.