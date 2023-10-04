Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Fashion Strategic Research Report 2023

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fashion market, valued at US$1.2 Billion in 2022, is expected to surge to US$16.3 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The analysis delves into various segments, including Solutions, Services, Other Applications, Product Recommendation, Product Search & Discovery, Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Management & Demand Forecasting, Creative Designing & Trend Forecasting, Fashion Stores, and Fashion Designers.

Specifically, the Solutions segment is projected to experience a substantial 36.4% CAGR, reaching US$9.1 Billion by the end of the assessment period. In light of the post-pandemic recovery, the Services segment is also anticipated to witness robust growth, with a revised CAGR of 40.1% for the next 8 years.

This comprehensive report provides an extensive analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fashion market, covering annual sales data from 2014 to 2030 across key geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Furthermore, it offers an 8-year perspective, offering insights into the percentage breakdown of value sales for 2023 and 2030 in these regions. Businesses in the fashion industry can leverage this in-depth market assessment to make informed decisions regarding AI adoption and strategy development.

Notably, the U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fashion market is estimated at US$375.8 Million in 2022, while China, the second-largest global economy, is poised to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 36.2% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Other significant markets include Japan and Canada, expected to grow at rates of 33.2% and 31.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 timeframe. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to exhibit a commendable growth rate of approximately 23.8% CAGR.

The report also offers insights into competitive dynamics with information on key industry players such as Adobe, Google, Facebook, IBM, and Microsoft among others.

Key Attributes: