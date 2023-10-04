New Online Site Documents Encuentro, The Historic 2023 Gathering About Texas Mexican Food

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The first-time-ever meeting of chefs and scholars took place in Houston

"Encuentro" gathering to highlight the history and flavors of Texas Mexican food

Texas Mexican culinary region comprised of South Texas and Northeastern Mexico

Chef Videos, photos and scholar texts of the two-day "Encuentro" are free to the public

- Adán Medrano

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Indigenous Food Project went live today with full video and text documentation of the historic culinary gathering,“Encuentro: The Native American Roots of Texas Mexican Food .” All the chef sessions and every presentation by the participating scholars are now available on HD video.

Also available are the summary texts of the scholar presentations as well as pictures and detailed bios of all the chefs and scholars. Videos, texts and photos are available on the“Encuentro" documentation site which is:

The“Encuentro" event was the first of its kind, bringing together ten celebrity chefs from across Texas to cook, taste and explore the Native American roots of Texas Mexican food. The chefs were joined by four renowned food scholars who delivered presentations about the ancient roots of Texas Mexican food, dating back over 15,000 years ago.“This was the first time that humanities scholars came together with acclaimed restaurant chefs to take a deep dive into the history and impact of Texas Mexican Food, which is the home-style cooking of Texas Mexican American families,” said Christine Ortega who served as the Executive Director of the highly acclaimed event.

Although participation in the event was by invitation, now the entire event is open and avilable to everyone. Organizers expect that the site will be used by researchers, classroom teachers, food writers, foodies and the general public who will be able to search for menus, lecture topics, chef presentations and panel presentations with film screenings.

Over the two days of the gathering, chefs and scholars worked side by side to create dishes, taste test recipes and share their findings with the public. "Now, anyone can watch the Encuentro sessions and learn from the experts,” said Adán Medrano , President of The Texas Indigenous Food Project. "This is a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning more about the history and culture of Texas Mexican food,” he said.

The culinary“Encuentro" gathering was held in Houston, Texas, and was co-sponsored by the City of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner's Office of Special Events. It was funded by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of The National Endowment for the Humanities. Among business and corporate sponsors were Diamond Sponsor, H-E-B, and BC Global.

