Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory Notification Of Share Trades

| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| John Evans
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer
| b)
| Initial notification/ Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Subsea 7 S.A.
| b)
| LEI
| 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
| b)1.
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| c)1.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 14,263
Price: NOK 143.59
| b)2.
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
| c)2.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 6,731
Price: NOK 143.59
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Vesting – Outside a trading venue
Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Olivier Blaringhem
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President – Subsea & Conventional
| b)
| Initial notification/ Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Subsea 7 S.A.
| b)
| LEI
| 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
| b)1.
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| c)1.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 7,315
Price: NOK 143.59
| b)2.
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
| c)2.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 3,452
Price: NOK 143.59
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Vesting – Outside a trading venue
Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Stuart Fitzgerald
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer – Seaway 7
| b)
| Initial notification/ Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Subsea 7 S.A.
| b)
| LEI
| 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 4,722
Price: NOK 148.00
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Vesting – Outside a trading venue
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Nathalie Louys
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| General Counsel
| b)
| Initial notification/ Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Subsea 7 S.A.
| b)
| LEI
| 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
| b)1.
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| c)1.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 7,183
Price: NOK 143.59
| b)2.
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
| c)2.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 3,390
Price: NOK 143.59
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Vesting – Outside a trading venue
Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Katherine Lyne
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President – Human Resources
| b)
| Initial notification/ Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Subsea 7 S.A.
| b)
| LEI
| 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
| b)1.
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| c)1.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 4,869
Price: NOK 143.59
| b)2.
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
| c)2.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 2,298
Price: NOK 143.59
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Vesting – Outside a trading venue
Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Phillip Simons
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations
| b)
| Initial notification/ Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Subsea 7 S.A.
| b)
| LEI
| 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
| b)1.
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| c)1.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 6,924
Price: NOK 143.59
| b)2.
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
| c)2.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 3,407
Price: NOK 143.59
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Vesting – Outside a trading venue
Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Marcelo Lopes Xavier
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President – Strategy & Sustainability
| b)
| Initial notification/ Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Subsea 7 S.A.
| b)
| LEI
| 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
| b)1.
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| c)1.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 4,736
Price: NOK 143.59
| b)2.
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
| c)2.
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume: 1,308
Price: NOK 143.59
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Vesting – Outside a trading venue
Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
