IDV Will Supply The Romanian Armed Forces With 1,107 New Trucks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turin, 4th October 2023. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, has announced that the supply of a second tranche of 1,107 trucks, ordered by the Romanian Ministry of National Defence, has come into force. This new order is part of a frame agreement signed on 30th December 2019 for more than 2,900 High Mobility Trucks, 942 of which have already been delivered. The new vehicles of this second tranche will be delivered throughout the next three years.

The trucks are of four different typologies based on IDV's High Mobility Truck Range, and a third are equipped with an armoured cabin. The confirmed order for the second tranche reaffirms the commitment of the Romanian Armed Forces to the long-term programme launched in 2019 and further enhances IDV's position as a reliable supplier of tactical and logistic vehicles.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website

