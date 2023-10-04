Xvoucher Announces A New Subsidiary In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Xvoucher continues to make investments into expanding its global footprint and tax processing centers to better serve our customers.

- Kevin BriceMUMBAI, INDIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Xvoucher today announced the launch of a new subsidiary in India. This comes as the financial services company continues to make investments into expanding its global footprint and tax processing centers to better serve its customers.The news means that Xvoucher customers located or doing business in India will be able to pay in INR, the local currency, avoiding the cost of currency conversions to USD.“Xvoucher has more than 20 years of experience building and delivering targeted solutions for some of the largest learning and certification programs. By continuing to expand into new regions, we are able to better support our clients and customers, creating a more seamless experience for all,” Kevin Brice, CEO of Xvoucher.The Xvoucher team will work hand-in-hand with its customers located or doing business in India to transition billing and invoicing into the region. This strategic expansion aligns with Xvoucher's ongoing dedication to ensure its clients and customers receive the highest level of service and convenience, reinforcing its global commitment to excellence.About XvoucherXvoucher's enterprise SaaS platform enables global sales, streamlined distribution, and efficient management of digital products to support organizational compliance. Xvoucher has a proven history in professional learning, government licensure, and credentialing.For more information, visit Xvoucher and follow on LinkedInFor questions or inquiries, please contact

