Dr. Anuraag Guglaani Receives "Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award" from the US President's Office

Dr. Anuraag Guglaani receiving Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Anuraag Guglaani, a prominent figure in the field of Family Business Transformation and Expansion, has been honored with the prestigious "Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award " by the AmeriCorps and the Office of the US President.The award, which includes a distinguished medallion and a citation of "with grateful recognition," from AmeriCorps was given to Dr. Guglaani and reflects his exceptional contributions to society.In addition to this remarkable achievement, Dr. Anuraag Guglaani was also bestowed with the esteemed "President's Volunteer Service Medal." and received a letter of appreciation from "The White House," personally signed by the President of the United States.This recognition underscores Dr. Guglaani's outstanding commitment and dedication to positively impacting communities.AmeriCorps, a part of the US Government, focuses on fostering activities that serve communities. The organization has acknowledged Dr. Guglaani's extraordinary efforts in promoting women and youth entrepreneurship and empowerment.Dr. Guglaani has created an indigenous model that generates employment, enhances skills, and transfers knowledge for the betterment of society while helping businesses manage risks, through geographical expansion and profitability enhancement and utilizing those profits for social benefit.As an industry leader and the Managing Partner & CEO of Wazir Advisors , in Dubai, Dr. Guglaani is pivotal in steering the growth and turnaround of multiple large family business groups with his expertise and guidance proving instrumental in their success.Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Guglaani serves as a board member for various non-profit organizations and is deeply committed to advancing the status of women and youth and ensuring their representation at board levels.Dr. Guglaani's journey towards excellence began with one of world's most renowned military officer training academy, where he trained to meet his aspiration of becoming a fighter jet pilot in the Air Force.Alongside his armed forces training, he holds an impressive academic background, including technical education, an MBA in Finance and Marketing, an EMBA in Organizational Transformation, and a Ph.D. in Entrepreneurship and Doctorate in Technology governance. He also possesses several certifications, including FCIML, CISM, CDPSE, and CGEIT, further showcasing his expertise in the field.As a renowned speaker at global forums and universities, Dr. Guglaani shares his insights on leadership, business, investments, entrepreneurship, and transformation. His contributions have been widely acknowledged and respected.Please visit his LinkedIn profile for more information on Dr. Anuraag Guglaani's achievements.

