Variable Frequency Drive Market Expected To Reach $33.6 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 5.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Variable Frequency Drive Market by Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), Voltage type (Low, Medium), Power rating (Micro (0-5 kW), Low (6-40 kW), Medium (41-200 kW), High (>200 kW)), by Application (Pumps, Conveyors, Fans, Compressors, Others), by End-use (Oil and gas, Industrial, Power, Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The variable frequency drive market size was valued at $20.6 billion in 2021, and the variable frequency drive industry is estimated to reach $33.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Variable frequency drive (VFD) is an electrical equipment that is used with electric motors, which change the applied voltage supplied to the motor. It helps to control the operating speed to reduce energy consumption. Variable frequency drive market players have undergone digitization to monitor the functioning of speed, and thus improve its overall efficiency.

Increase in penetration of connected devices in various sectors such as commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, coupled with a rise in demand for variable frequency drive (VFD) due to associated benefits such as adjustable speed, dynamic torque control, and energy-saving from sectors such as power generation, automotive, and oil & gas are crucial factors expected to drive the market growth. In addition, an increase in investment in infrastructure development results in high demand for HVAC systems which calls for solutions to improve building energy efficiency. This factor is expected to exhibit a positive impact on the variable frequency drive market growth.

Oil & gas is one of the leading end-user industries of variable frequency drives. The industry has been witnessing stagnant growth for the past few years owing to the decline in exploration and production activities. The demand for variable frequency drives in this industry is linked to the exploration, development, and production activities, as well as the capital spending by oil and natural gas companies.

The growth in energy demand has created the need for stable and reliable transmission and distribution (T&D) networks. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), uninterrupted power can only be ensured through a system capable of handling sudden power fluctuations. The major reasons behind the increase in the number of blackouts are aging infrastructure, limited investments, and a lack of clear policies to modernize the grid. The electricity demand has increased by 10% over the past decade, although there are more energy-efficient products and buildings than in previous years. The recent regulations to reduce/limit the number of power blackouts and upgrade the aging power networks across the globe, particularly in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia Pacific, enhance the entire value chain across the power sector equipment. Modernization of power infrastructure is thus expected to fuel the demand for variable frequency drives and create lucrative variable frequency drive market opportunities for the market players.

Competitive Analysis:

The Variable Frequency drives industry's key market players to adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Variable Frequency Drive market include,

General Electric

Saksun Industries

Techsuppen

Nord Drive Systems

Delta Electronics

Hitachi, Ltd

Rockwell Automation

CG Power

ABB Ltd

Sauer-Danfoss Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Sew-Eurodrive

Honeywell International

A.S. Automation

Fuji Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

The variable frequency drive market forecast is segmented on the basis of type, voltage type, power rating, application, end-use, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into AC drive, DC drive, and servo drive. On the basis of voltage type, the market is bifurcated into low and medium. On the basis of power rating, the market is categorized into micro, low, medium, and high. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into pumps, conveyors, fans, compressors, and others. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into oil & gas, industrial, power, and infrastructure. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest variable frequency drive market share, followed by North America and Europe.

Key findings of the study

1. As per variable frequency drive market analysis, by type, the AC drive segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

2. By voltage type, the low voltage type segment held the highest market share in 2021.

3. By power rating, the low segment is expected to dominate the market in 2031.

4. By application, the pumps segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

5. By end use, the oil & gas segment held the largest market share in 2021.

6. By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

