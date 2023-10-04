Healthcare Workers At Nathan Littauer Hospital And Nursing Home To Hold Candlelight Vigil In Front Of Hospital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1199SEIU

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Workers, Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, Are Deeply Concerned About Management's Proposal That Would Change The Health Benefits They and Their Families Depend On**Photo opportunities and interviews will be available at the site, however, 1199SEIU can also arrange phone/Zoom/etc. interviews by request, either before or after the picket at 518.229.0486WHEN:Wednesday, October 4, 2:30 p.m-4:30 p.m.WHERE:Nathan Littauer Hospital, : 99 E State St, GloversvilleWHO:Hospital and nursing home workers who are technical and service employees, including, but not limited to, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, environmental services, dietary and food service workers, orderlies, maintenance mechanics, laboratory, pharmacy, clinical, respiratory, diagnostic imaging and surgical technicians, engineering staff and others.Background:1199SEIU members have been in contract negotiations with Nathan Littauer management since May. Their current collective bargaining agreement expired on June 30 and was extended until the end of this month, October 31, 2023. At issue is management's proposal to change the workers' current health benefit package. The workers are concerned that changing the benefit will make an already short-staffing situation worse by discouraging qualified healthcare workers from coming to Nathan Littauer and staying.WORKER TESTIMONIALS“Eliminating the benefits that we count on to take care of ourselves and our families is a slap in the face to those of us who recently weathered a pandemic, making personal sacrifices, sometimes risking our lives. Also, management's proposal ignores the fact that in many departments, we are challenged by short-staffing, and that offering affordable, comprehensive health benefits is a proven way to retain and recruit qualified healthcare workers.”Rona Jefferson, Ward Clerk, Nursing Home"We don't only work here - we're also part of the community - we count on Nathan Littauer, our families have counted on the hospital for generations, As healthcare workers, we must to healthy to do our jobs. For that, we need affordable health benefits. Management says it's not a financial issue for them, then what is the hold up?"Florangel De La Cruz, Ultrasound Tech, HospitalA mobile billboard will traveling through the Gloversville/Johnstown area all day and will be on site during the vigil. Photo attached.More information: bit/dearnathanneighbor1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare union in New York and nationwide. We represent over 450,000 total members throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, and Washington, D.C. Our mission is to achieve quality care and good jobs for all.

Mindy Berman

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East

+1 518-229-0468

mindyb@1199