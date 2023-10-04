UPDATE Moxies Is Opening Soon In Boston's Seaport District

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A contemporary culinary experience is coming to Boston's Seaport District, with the arrival of Moxies, an upscale casual restaurant. Slated to open to the public on October 5th, 2023, it is the latest landmark restaurant to join the highly coveted, vibrant, South Boston waterfront neighborhood.







Nestled at the base of the prestigious Ora building, Moxies Boston promises a captivating dining experience featuring breathtaking views of Boston Harbor, an unparalleled patio, and stunning design details that set it apart as a must-visit dining destination. The new restaurant boasts over 13,000 square feet across two levels and can accommodate over 400 guests.

The new location offers an upscale casual dining destination for guests to enjoy, featuring a grand staircase, bright contemporary lighting, a vintage mirror spanning both floors and premium white marble. Its distinctive two-level design offers an elevated, unique experience to local visitors and out-of-town diners, with an outdoor covered patio that overlooks the Boston Harbor and Leader Bank Pavilion.





“We are thrilled to be setting roots in Boston's Seaport District; its lively neighborhood and bustling culinary scene make it the perfect destination for Moxies in Boston,” says Joanne Forrester, President, Moxies.“This new opening represents an opportunity to allow Bostonians to enjoy the fresh handcrafted menu items, exceptional hospitality, and a unique dining experience that Moxies is known for.” The restaurant will be offering a wide array of fresh seafood options and creative cocktails, ready for guests to enjoy as they dine along the waterfront.

Executive Chef & Director of Culinary and Beverage, Brandon Thordarson, will lead the Moxies Boston culinary program and is excited to bring his passion to the newest location. Featuring a range of seafood dishes, Moxies' modern American cuisine offers up high-quality food and drink made with fresh ingredients, all made in-house, and designed to meet the cravings of any guest. Some of these include:



Seafood Platter, featuring freshly shucked oysters

Signature Crab Cake, served with lemon & dill cream, endive leaves and grapefruit

Tuna Sushi Stack, made with sushi-grade tuna and a soy ginger glaze

A variety of Steak Options, including Steak Bites made with marinated sirloin and horseradish aioli Chipotle Mango Chicken with house-made chipotle seasoning, fresh avocado, and more







Alongside these dishes, the menu also features a range of fresh, handcrafted cocktails to complement every selection. Cocktails include the Fusion Fashion, Seaport Margarita, the Hugo Spritz, and Passionfruit Ranch Water, amongst others. Also on the menu is the signature Marky Marg, a delicious margarita made with pineapple, lime, basil, and Flecha Azul Tequila, an ode to iconic Bostonian Mark Wahlberg.

“This highly anticipated restaurant launch will be perfect for all guests, whether it's for after-work drinks, date night, or to catch the latest sports game. Whatever the occasion, Moxies is guaranteed to offer an unforgettable experience,” says Mike Nezny, Owner, Moxies Boston Seaport.“The entire team is looking forward to welcoming guests and becoming a beloved dining destination for proud Bostonians and visitors alike,” Joe Kiryakos, Owner, Moxies Boston Seaport adds.









As Boston is known as a sports destination, Moxies knew it had to deliver with a premium interior design, views of the water, and views of the next big game. The restaurant is designed so that every seat has a premium view of the waterfront and houses over 20 TVs, meaning you don't need to sacrifice game time when moving from the lively bar to the dining lounge.

Moxies is excited to become an integral part of the Boston community and is proud to be the employer of choice to new team members who call Boston home and are passionate about delivering exceptional hospitality. Moxies is looking forward to leaving a lasting mark on the Boston culinary scene and welcoming guests with seatings starting on October 5th, 2023.





The restaurant was constructed by CM&B, and designed by Whitlock Design Group, Inc.

Moxies Boston Seaport Restaurant is located at 899 Congress Street, Boston. For more information, visit or follow Moxies on Instagram: @moxiesusa

Operating Hours:

Sunday to Monday: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Tuesday to Saturday: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Happy Hours:

Sunday to Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to close

About Moxies

Moxies, a premium casual Canadian concept owned by Northland Properties and Dallas Stars proprietor Tom Gaglardi, is well-known for delivering a uniquely stylish and relaxed guest experience through its blend of high-end design, uncompromising food and beverage items, and a friendly, energetic approach to hospitality. The menu at Moxies offers globally inspired flavors with fresh, high-quality ingredients made fresh in-house. Moxies serves lunch, dinner, happy hour, and a late-night menu seven days a week and weekend brunch at over 58 restaurant locations across Canada and in the United States, including Dallas, Houston, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Scottsdale, Vancouver, and Toronto.

For more information about Moxies, visit .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





