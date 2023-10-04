Suominen's Financial Reporting In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Suominen will publish its Financial Statements Release, Half-Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports in 2024 as follows:

February 6, 2024 – Financial Statements Release for 2023

May 7, 2024 – Interim Report for January–March 2024

August 9, 2024 – Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2024

October 29, 2024 – Interim Report for January–September 2024

The Annual Report for 2023 will be published during the week starting on March 11, 2024 (week 11) at the latest.

Suominen's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on April 4, 2024. Suominen's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For more information:

Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have around 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at

