Ventiques Unleashing Big Savings On Top Seller Vents

Ventiques unleashes big savings on top selling vents in a variety of selections. Now everyone can get a wide range of vents at big discounts and enable themselves to tap on the wholesome functionality at such a reasonable cost. This offer is valid on all their metal floor vents. The Ventiques metal floor vents are known to be more durable, aesthetically beautiful, robust, and highly functional.1. Durability:Composed of powder-coated aluminum, these flush mount vents do not bend, crack, rust, peel, or chip. Ventique Vents add to the look, feel and value of a home instantaneously. They are strong enough to be used in industrial settings and stylish enough to be used in luxury multi-million-dollar homes.2. Fine aesthetics:Ventiques is here to offer a solution for flooring installers and homeowners alike – vents that are as unique as different flooring options. All our vents are flush mount making them handicap accessible. The metal vents can be easily installed and look beautiful with various flooring types like intricate Tile, Laminate, Hardwood, LVP, and Carpet. This is a fixed 1⁄2” thickness frame to accommodate most flooring thicknesses. The unique design allows for a flush mount, seamless finish. It comes with a frame & grill. With the integration of two-part frame and vent insert, Ventique grills are totally interchangeable within the same series. This vent can be fastened, adhered, or floated on the subfloor.3. Enhanced ventilation:Metal floor vents are known for enhancing the ventilation into any living space or commercial space. The enhanced ventilation makes the areas more ventilated and ensures a soothing environment in the space. Everyone wants to make their home a more comfortable place or enhance the functionality of a commercial place.4. Compatible in high-traffic areas:All our vents are flush mount making them handicap accessible. For those in wheelchairs, scooters, or even using walkers, even the smallest bump of a raised floor vent can be a huge obstacle-and a safety risk.5. Easy maintenance:Cleaning the duct work is easy to remove the debris. The maintenance of flush mount floor vents is easy. One can do it himself without much effort.Kanyon Adjustable Series ForestThe Kanyon metal series is an adjustable flush mount floor vent. The overall Assembly equals 7/16′′ (10mm). They come packaged with 3 spacers (two 2mm spacers & one 3mm spacer) and with the Grille & Grille frame. They adjust from 1/8′′ (3mm) up to an inch (24) thick. The adjustable assembly allows everyone to adjust with the height of the floor registers to the thickness of the flooring making for a flush-mount finish. Kanyon metal series vents come in 2 styles, the Breeze & Forest, two sizes 4×10 & 4×12 and with 6 color options including Burnt Leaf, Desert Sand, Midnight Black, Mountain Fog Safari Dust, and Silver River.Original Series Forest:Linear, consecutive openings add to the appeal of this flush mount metal floor register . Modern and straightforward in design, the Forest grill will fit right into many stylish homes. This is a fixed 1⁄2” thickness frame to accommodate most flooring thicknesses. The metal vents can be easily installed and look beautiful with various flooring types like intricate Tile, Laminate, Hardwood, LVP, and Carpet. The unique design allows for a flush mount, seamless finish. It comes with the frame & grill. This vent can be fastened, adhered, or floated on the subfloor. Forest Style vents are available in 2 1⁄2”x12, 4×10, 4×12, and 4×14 sizes, and with 9 color options including Arctic White, Burnt Leaf, Desert Sand, Midnight Black, Mountain Fog, Safari Dust, Brushed Platinum, Smokey Shale and Silver River.Original series breeze with no damper:The Breeze has universal appeal that will enhance all types of design styles. This pattern can range from modern to traditional decor. This is a fixed 1⁄2” thickness frame to accommodate most flooring thicknesses. The metal vents can be easily installed and look beautiful with various flooring types like intricate Tile, Laminate, Hardwood, LVP, and Carpet. The unique design allows for a flush mount, seamless finish. It comes with the frame & grill. This vent can be fastened, adhered, or floated on the subfloor. Breeze Style vents are available with or without a built in Damper and available in 2 1⁄2”x12, 4×10, 4×12, and 4×14 sizes, and with 9 color options including Arctic White, Burnt Leaf, Desert Sand, Midnight Black, Mountain Fog, Safari Dust, Brushed Platinum, Smokey Shale and Silver River.One can get big discounts and big savings on Ventiques vents mentioned above by buying them on Ventiques website. To get the latest discounted offers on time, one should fill the details on the Account-Set Up Page. It just takes two minutes to sign-up on the Account Set Up Page.About Ventiques:Ventiques flush mount floor vents are the latest in design for people building new homes or remodeling a house. We are shaking up the floor vent industry by giving the new and improved options in heating, air conditioning, and air exchange floor vents.Ventique Metal Vents are here to offer a solution for flooring installers and homeowners alike-vents that are as unique as different flooring options. Over the years, we found that ordinary raised drop-in floor vents do not add anything to a home's look, feel or value. So, we set out to create a custom product that is functional and stylish, but also easy to install for skilled craftsmen and DIY homeowners. Ventique metal vents are compatible with nearly any type of flooring, and their flush mount for a seamless finish. Our unique design with its flush mount frame and grill inserts set them apart from other vents. Our frame design is a 1⁄2” thick allowing for most tile flooring to be set flush with the frame. Composed of powder coated aluminum our vents will not rust, chip, bend, crack, or peel. And in durability tests our metal vents have proven their weight by upholding more than 875 pounds.We know that no one may never have ever thought about the floor vents before as being something that anyone could pick a different style. Now everyone can. Why wait, upgrade the space from the standard old boring vents one settled for to something new, beautiful, and smooth on the surface, Ventiques vents.All our vents are flush mount making them handicap accessible. For those in wheelchairs, scooters, or even using walkers, even the smallest bump of a raised floor vent can be a huge obstacle-and a safety risk. Our newest product is Kanyon Vents. Are fully adjustable. Meaning anyone can adjust the height of the register to the thickness of different flooring. Making it flush mount for any type of flooring. Go from 1/8" on up. Simply add spacers to adjust the height of the vent. It is compatible with, LVP, Tile, Carpet, Laminate, Hardwood.

