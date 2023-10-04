City Of Homestead, FL, Streamlines Budgeting & Planning With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to improve its budget book process and eliminate manual steps in its budgeting work, the City of Homestead, FL, was looking for a robust and reliable software solution. The City found its answer by expanding its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for our nation's local governments.Located 45 minutes south of Miami, the City of Homestead is an active and growing community that is the last major city before the Florida Keys. In its search for a new solution, the City was looking for a flexible, user-friendly platform with integrations for workforce planning. It also wanted a system that could automate its budgeting work, removing time-consuming manual steps. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and OpenGov Reporting & Transparency stood out for their comprehensive features, which specifically addressed the City's needs and pain points, and for the strong existing partnership the City already has with OpenGov.With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and OpenGov Reporting & Transparency, the City of Homestead is equipped for a major shift in operational efficiency. The City will soon have access to a seamless digital budget publication experience and modern personnel planning tools, helping ensure all cost elements link up cohesively. Further, OpenGov's high-quality customer support will help smooth the transition and integration process, ensuring sustainable success for the City's fiscal planning and management.The City of Homestead joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

