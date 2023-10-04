Edible Insects Market To Cross US$ 8 Billion At 18.5% CAGR By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Promising Sustainability and Nutritional Advantages Are Poised To Unlock a Multitude of Opportunities for Suppliers of Edible Insects

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2022, the European Edible Insects Market size is projected to achieve a valuation of US$ 800 million, while North America is anticipated to reach US$ 700 million.On a global scale, the edible insects market has already attained a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion in 2022, and it is forecasted to experience substantial growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. By the conclusion of 2032, this market is expected to reach a remarkable US$ 8 billion. The consumption of insects as a food source is far from new, as various tribes around the world have incorporated them into their diets for thousands of years. In light of increasing concerns about food security and hunger worldwide, the utilization of insects as a source of nutrition has gained prominence. It is worth noting that numerous insect species are rich in essential proteins, lipids, and vitamins, making them valuable components in both animal feed and human food products.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Fact has analyzed that food manufacturers have seized this chance to enter the market and create a variety of products. The availability of various product types, including protein bars, edible insect snacks, mealworm cookies, cricket pasta, and honey caterpillar croquettes is gaining consumer attention.Furthermore, the medical and production benefits related to edible insects are promoting their acceptance among both, manufacturers and consumers. For instance, insect farming for protein production requires less land and water, which further leads to fewer greenhouse gases. The nutritional difference between insect protein and conventional protein powder is another significant factor that is boosting the market for edible insects in the protein sector.Key Takeaways from Market Study:-The global edible insects market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 18.5% and reach US$ 17.6 billion by 2032.-Sales of edible insects increased at 12.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.-Under product type, whole edible insects dominate the market and are valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2022.-Europe leads the global market with 25.9% share in 2021.-Consumption of edible insects is expected to skyrocket at CAGRs of 24.6% and 18%, respectively, in East Asia and North America.Competitive Landscape:The global edible insects market is primarily characterized by a large number of multinational players controlling a majority of the market share. Producers of edible insects are aiming for global expansion and are bringing in cutting-edge approaches to insect breeding and raising to boost both, productivity and quality. To introduce competitive and flexible insect production and processing technologies, businesses are investing in research & development operations.In Apr. 2021, Ynsect, a market leader in natural insect proteins, completed its acquisition of Protifarm. With the addition of two new species of mealworms to its offering, the integration led to an increase in Ynsect's mealworm production capacity.In October 2021, in Canada, Aspire Food Group announced the development of a new automated plant for processing crickets. Aspire's new facility would annually produce 9,000 metric tons of edible crickets for human and animal consumption.Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of edible insects positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.Key Companies Profiled:-Thailand Unique-Kreca Ento-Food BV-Nordic Insect Economy Ltd.-Entomo Farms Ltd.-Enviro Flight, LLC-ynsect-Exo protein-Protix-Deli Bugs Ltd.-Eat Grub Ltd.Driving Factors behind the Growing Consumption of Edible Insects Worldwide:Growing Recognition of the Health Benefits of Edible Insects:In the years to come, dietary patterns are poised for a significant transformation. The world is on the brink of achieving both a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable planet through effective, eco-friendly solutions. Consequently, there is a mounting demand for edible insects, including varieties like worms, crickets, ants, and more, as they represent protein-rich, environmentally-conscious alternatives to traditional animal products like beef and pork.Furthermore, a pivotal trend fueling market expansion revolves around the nutritional disparities between edible insect protein powder and conventional protein sources. In terms of production, edible insect farming stands out by requiring 8 to 10 times less land, 5 times less water, and emitting 5 to 10 times fewer greenhouse gases during protein extraction. These critical factors are increasingly capturing the attention of individuals and governments worldwide.The Ascendant Trend of Alternative Proteins Opens Doors for Edible Insect Suppliers:The global alternative protein market is gaining significant momentum, creating substantial opportunities for edible insect-derived proteins. Edible insect-based proteins offer distinct advantages, particularly in terms of lower production costs and enhanced affordability when compared to both plant-based and animal-based protein sources.Typical protein sources from animals, such as fish oil and fish meal, as well as plant-based proteins like wheat, potato, and other grain proteins, exhibit significantly higher price points than proteins derived from edible insects. Additionally, animal-based foods like meat meal, fishmeal, and soybean meal constitute approximately 60% to 70% of production costs. This economic factor is expected to notably shift preferences away from traditional animal- and plant-based proteins in favor of insect-derived protein alternatives.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Edible Flowers Market : Edible flowers are used as garnishing agents and flavouring ingredients in different food dishes. Edible flowers are used for various health benefits and increasing recommendations from nutritional experts are positively impacting the market for edible flowers.Edible Food Paints Market : The global edible food paints market is estimated at US$ 815.5 million in 2022 and is slated to reach US$ 1.26 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2032.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United States

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

email us here