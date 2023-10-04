Member Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Presidium Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev


10/4/2023 6:08:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018-2022, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Sefik Dzaferovic has sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

My sincere congratulations on reclaiming historical territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This was a basic condition for justice, stability and prosperity for all people in the South Caucasus. Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan and will always remain its part.

Mr. President, thank you for your personal commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Looking forward to seeing you at XI Global Baku Forum in March 2024.

Respectfully,

Sefik Dzaferovic

Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2018-2022), Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

