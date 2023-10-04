Member Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Presidium Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018-2022,
member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Sefik Dzaferovic
has sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev.
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
My sincere congratulations on reclaiming historical territories
of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
This was a basic condition for justice, stability and prosperity
for all people in the South Caucasus. Karabakh belongs to
Azerbaijan and will always remain its part.
Mr. President, thank you for your personal commitment to
strengthen the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia
and Herzegovina.
Looking forward to seeing you at XI Global Baku Forum in March
2024.
Respectfully,
Sefik Dzaferovic
Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2018-2022),
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
