Central Bank Of UAE Keen To Foster Investment Cooperation With Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 4. The Central Bank of the UAE has expressed its interest in fostering mutually beneficial economic ties, including investment cooperation, with Tajikistan, Trend reports.

Salem Al Shirawi Al Harmi, Senior Manager at the Central Bank of the UAE, made this statement during a meeting with the First Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, Firdavs Tolibzoda, in Dushanbe.

He noted that the visit of entrepreneurs and investors from the UAE would provide fresh impetus to strengthen bilateral trade relations and facilitate the implementation of cooperation agreements between the business communities of both countries, which were signed during the Dushanbe International Investment Forum 2023 (on September 29–30).

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Tajikistan has created favorable conditions for attracting foreign direct investments and enhancing the activities of foreign investors in the country.

The discussions also revolved around the potential development of Islamic banking in Tajikistan, the establishment of correspondent accounts, and the collaboration between the central banks of the UAE and Tajikistan in various areas of the banking sector. This includes the exchange of information and the study of the UAE's experience in the field of Islamic banking.