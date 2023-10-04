Central Bank Of UAE Keen To Foster Investment Cooperation With Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 4. The Central
Bank of the UAE has expressed its interest in fostering mutually
beneficial economic ties, including investment cooperation, with
Tajikistan, Trend reports.
Salem Al Shirawi Al Harmi, Senior Manager at the Central Bank of
the UAE, made this statement during a meeting with the First Deputy
Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, Firdavs Tolibzoda, in
Dushanbe.
He noted that the visit of entrepreneurs and investors from the
UAE would provide fresh impetus to strengthen bilateral trade
relations and facilitate the implementation of cooperation
agreements between the business communities of both countries,
which were signed during the Dushanbe International Investment
Forum 2023 (on September 29–30).
During the meeting, it was emphasized that Tajikistan has
created favorable conditions for attracting foreign direct
investments and enhancing the activities of foreign investors in
the country.
The discussions also revolved around the potential development
of Islamic banking in Tajikistan, the establishment of
correspondent accounts, and the collaboration between the central
banks of the UAE and Tajikistan in various areas of the banking
sector. This includes the exchange of information and the study of
the UAE's experience in the field of Islamic banking.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107186695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.