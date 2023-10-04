Aditi Further Expands Its Technology Solutions Services By Acquiring Resolvit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditi Consulting today announced the acquisition of Resolvit, a technology and management solutions provider with strong service capabilities across Latin America. This strategic acquisition highlights

Aditi's commitment to accelerate their client's digital journey by expanding their portfolio of services and reach for exceptional talent.

As the gap widens between the need for technical expertise and the technical talent available, organizations are turning to LATAM, one of the world's fastest growing tech hubs. According to Bloomberg, 80% of companies in North America are considering nearshore solutions, and even more specifically, nearshore software development. It is an attractive option because of the depth of available tech professionals, geographic proximity, cultural alignment, similar time zones, and strong English language proficiency.

Aditi will now be able to service its clients from Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, and Uruguay, in addition to, the United States, Mexico and India. Resolvit's suite of technology solutions expands Aditi's offerings in areas such cyber security, DevOps, cloud/IoT and application modernization.

Aditi's CEO, Raja Narayana announced, "Resolvit is an important and exciting acquisition for us. They enhance our ability to better serve the clients of both organizations. The cultures of both firms align tremendously as we share values around building long-term customer loyalty, providing deep knowledge across a growing list of technology solutions, and offering various engagement models tailored to our clients' evolving needs."

Resolvit's CEO, Mark Scofield commented, "Resolvit is eager to be weaved into the Aditi fabric of quality execution at an accelerated pace across three continents. The depth and reach of the combined entities will benefit our global customers with new creative solutions and quantifiable results."

Fairmount Partners, a leading investment bank in the consulting and technology services industry, served as exclusive financial advisor to Aditi throughout the transaction.

About Aditi Consulting

Aditi is a leading consultancy that connects talent, teams, and technology solutions to help our clients accelerate their digital journey. We create unique experiences that rely on borderless talent, technology, and customized solutions under your directions or ours. The firm's client list includes some of the most prominent global brands including more than 75 of the top Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about Aditi Consulting visit .

About Resolvit

Founded in 2002, Resolvit is a technology and management solutions partner to world-class companies and government agencies in the US, Latin America, and Asia. Our company combines expertise and comprehensive capabilities across the telecommunications, technology services, retail, education, manufacturing & distribution, financial services, and health care/life science industries. Resolvit delivers strategic insight and actionable solutions to streamline operations, reduce costs, and generate revenue. To learn more about Resolvit visit .

Media contact: Kathy Van Pelt,

SOURCE ADITI CONSULTING