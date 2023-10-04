Kuwait Proud Of Good Results Made At Asia Games -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban on Wednesday expressed pride of good results made by Kuwaiti athletes participating in the 19th round of the Asian games held in Hangzhou, China.

Al-Aiban, also the Minister of Commerce and Industry, was speaking to reporters during his reception of the crowned athletes who won medals in track-and-field competitions upon their return to the homeland today.

He underscored their strenuous efforts that led to earning the medals, affirming that they had followed instructions by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to do their best and raise aloft the name of Kuwait. He also praised efforts, exerted by President of the Kuwaiti Shooting Federation Duaij al-Otaibi, who thanked the minister for his support.

Meanwhile, the athlete Yousef al-Yoha, who had earned the gold medal in the 110-m hurdles, said he was overwhelmed with joy with this great triumph.

His fellow citizen, the shooter Rami Al-Terqi, who won two silver medals, affirmed that the good results would stimulate the Kuwaiti champions in the forthcoming tournaments.

The attending figures included shooters Khaled Al-Mudhaf and Abdulrahman Al-Faiyan, who had bagged silver medals in the skeet competition. (end)

rk









MENAFN04102023000071011013ID1107186678