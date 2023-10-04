32Nd Jordan International Golf Open Championship To Commence On Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- The 32nd edition of the Jordan International Golf Open Championship is set to launch on Thursday, at the Ayla Oasis Golf Course in the coastal city of Aqaba.The tournament will feature 40 talented golfers, both male and female, hailing from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Jordan.Under the watchful eye of international referee Shadi Jabaji, the championship is segmented into five categories: men, women, under-19, under-14, and the net.In an official statement on Wednesday, the organizing committee indicated that participants have been diligently preparing for the championship, fueled by high spirits and a determination to achieve commendable results.