Agreement Renewed To Raise Funds For Cancer Patients

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- The King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) has extended its collaboration with Pacific International Lines (PIL)-Jordan to gather funds for cancer patients in need at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC).According to the agreement signed by KHCF Director General Nisreen Qatamish and PIL Chairman Rudain Kawar, PIL's customers will donate one Jordanian dinar to cancer patients for every bill.In a statement released on Wednesday, Qatamish thanked the company for its support of KHCC over eight years and recognized the PIL's humanitarian role in encouraging customers to donate towards cancer patients' recovery.Kawar commended the KHCF continuous dedication, emphasizing PIL's responsibility to support the KHCC, which strives to provide treatment to all patients and maintain its position as a leader in cancer treatment in the Middle East.