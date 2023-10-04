“Unveiling Beauty Worldwide With Moutai” Arrives In London

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maotai Group in London

Maotai in London Banqueting House

Chinese Spirit Giant Maotai arrives in London

SWANSCOMBE, COUNTY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On September 27,“Unveiling Beauty Worldwide with Moutai” Brand Culture Event arrived in the United Kingdom, taking the people of the UK on a journey through the Chinese liquor culture with a keynote speech, an exhibition, and a banquet.During the 8th CICC“Presenting China” London Forum Luncheon, Ding Xiongjun, Chairman of Moutai Group delivered a speech on the topic of Moutai's beauty, saying that it satisfies the senses and elevates the spirit, and it is Moutai's vision to pursue aestheticism and to convey it to the world.On the same night, Moutai London Gala Dinner was hosted at the Banqueting House of Whitehall, where Yang Xiaoguang, Charge d'Affaires ad Interim of the Chinese Embassy in the UK and John McLean OBE, Chair for the Institute of Directors for the City of London joined a group of distinguished guests on a gastronomical tour of creative cuisines made with Moutai as an ingredient. Under the auspicious full moon on the Mid-Autumn Festival, the guests spent a lovely night appreciating the sublime Chinese food culture amidst the grandeur of Moutai London Gala Dinner. To celebrate the joyous occasion, the ice-cream in the banquet's menu was shaped into a rabbit, a traditional symbol of the Mid-Autumn Festival.On September 27, the 2023 Moutai World Brand Culture Exhibition arrived in London. During the exhibition, Ding Xiongjun and Mr. Stephen Parry, President of the 48 Group Club, instilled precious Kweichow Moutai liquor into a replica of a 1950 Moutai laojiu bottle. This valuable bottle of Moutai, which created quite an impression on the viewers, departed from China in late September, was labelled in Tokyo, painted in Paris and instilled in Lon.

