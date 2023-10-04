Bob's Business Unveils Cyberlearn: A Transformative In-House Learning Management System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bob's Business, a leading name in cybersecurity awareness training solutions, announces the launch of its new Learning Management System (LMS), CyberLearn.

BARNSLEY, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bob's Business, a leading name in corporate cybersecurity awareness training solutions , is proud to announce the launch of its new Learning Management System (LMS), CyberLearn .This strategic shift marks a pivotal moment in the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge learning experiences.Developed in conjunction with Can Studios , CyberLearn is a customised version of their Training Post learning management system, tailored to Bob's Business's unique needs. This offers a host of benefits for Bob's Business' client base, including:Tailored Learning Experience: With CyberLearn, Bob's Business introduces a new era of personalised learning experiences. The platform's versatile architecture allows for bespoke features and functionalities, ensuring that businesses receive training solutions tailored to their unique requirements.Agile Development: Empowered by CyberLearn, Bob's Business accelerates the pace of feature development and deployment. This agility translates to faster response times to customer needs and rapidly integrating new, value-driven features into the platform.Scalability and Flexibility: CyberLearn has been architected to seamlessly scale with the evolving needs of businesses. The platform accommodates growth from small enterprises to large corporations while maintaining optimal performance and user experience.Robust Data Security: By leveraging CyberLearn, Bob's Business exercises complete control over data security measures. This ensures the utmost protection of organisational information, fostering an environment of trust and confidence."Our transition to CyberLearn is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer-centric focus. This milestone reflects our commitment to equipping businesses with a dynamic learning platform that adapts to their needs and helps build positive cultures," remarked Melanie Oldham, OBE, CEO at Bob's Business.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Bob's Business in this endeavour. The specialised version of our Training Post LMS speaks to the flexibility and robustness of our platform. By joining forces, we are elevating the e-learning experience for Bob's Business's clients and showcasing the adaptability and power of Training Post.” commented Paul Hilton, CEO of Can Studios.

Melanie Oldham

Bob's Business

+44 1226 337335

