UK plans on banning trans women form female rest home wards

(MENAFN) United Kingdom Health Secretary Steve Barclay is going to suggest barring transgender women from female rest home wards, a news agency stated on Monday.



The newspaper stated the suggestion would be officially declared at the Conservative Party gathering on Tuesday.



The procedures would allegedly ensure that inmates have the right to be taken care of in wards only shared by individuals of their own biological gender also to obtain “intimate care” by physicians as well as nurses of the same gender.



The present NHS guidance permits for inmates to be positioned in wards on according to the sex they classify with. Barclay’s strategy would allegedly have trans inmates hosted in “separate accommodation.”



“We need a common-sense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS,” Barclay stated in a declaration to the news agency on Monday. “And I can confirm that sex-specific language has now been fully restored to online health advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause.”



MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107186643