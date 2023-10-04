Russia not adhering to oil rate cap implemented by G7, EU

(MENAFN) Russia is not selling crude oil under the rate cap system implemented by the G7 and EU in an attempt to limit Moscow’s energy profits, Vice Premier Aleksandr Novak declared on Tuesday.



Oil companies are adhering to a presidential order that requires Russian legal entities and individuals to refrain from incorporating Western-imposed restrictions on oil prices in their agreements with international purchasers. It was mentioned that Russian crude oil is being traded at prevailing market rates.



“Initially, when the price ceiling was introduced, we said that this is a non-workable instrument. It makes things worse for consumers and for the entire global energy market. A special decree by the Russian president was issued on non-compliance with delivery terms under the price ceiling in contracts. Our companies are working within the framework of the decree and we are strictly monitoring this," Novak reported to journalists.



In December 2022, the European Union, G7, as well as their allied nations implemented both an embargo and a price ceiling of USD60 per barrel for Russian oil. Comparable limitations were also introduced in February for Russian petroleum product exports. These actions were intended to diminish Russia's earnings from its energy sector.

MENAFN04102023000045015839ID1107186641