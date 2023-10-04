(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Iman Developers Launches Dh 415 million 10 Oxford



This project has been developed with a focus on Zen inspired biophilic design



Dubai – October 03, 2022: Iman Developers, one of the leading luxury residential developers in Dubai, has announced the launch of 10 Oxford, valued at Dh 415 million. This remarkable endeavor signifies the developer's tenth venture, which promises to redefine the concept of luxury living in the heart of Dubai. Situated in the lively community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), 10 Oxford is an exceptional development that seamlessly blends contemporary living with nature, courtesy of its Zen-inspired biophilic design.



Comprising a total of 430 thoughtfully designed residential units, 10 Oxford offers a diverse range of living spaces, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. These living spaces are meticulously crafted to embrace the Zen-inspired biophilic design philosophy, which seamlessly integrates nature into the heart of each residence. The design approach encompasses elements like ample natural light, the use of organic materials, and green spaces that evoke a sense of tranquility and connection with the natural world.



With sizes ranging from 400 to 2000 square feet, these residential units at 10 Oxford not only cater to various lifestyle preferences but also present a diverse range of luxurious options. Beginning at Dh 650,000 for a studio apartment, the rates extend to Dh 2.2 million onwards for a two-bedroom apartment featuring its private pool, offering a spectrum of choices for discerning buyers with a taste for opulence. These competitive price points make 10 Oxford an irresistible choice for prospective luxury homeowners in search of an exquisite, nature-infused retreat, as well as

savvy investors eager to capitalize on the steady price appreciation within Dubai's thriving luxury real estate sector.



'The unveiling of 10 Oxford underscores our unwavering commitment to deliver unparalleled living experiences to our esteemed residents. We have meticulously infused Zen inspired biophilic design into this project to create a harmonious and sustainable living environment,' said Ismail Marfani, Managing Director, Iman Developers. 'Our legacy of excellence and innovation is the cornerstone of 10 Oxford, and we are thrilled to extend a warm invitation to individuals and families to embark on this extraordinary living journey.'



In keeping with Iman's tradition of offering comprehensive amenities, 10 Oxford boasts an impressive selection of more than 40 community, health, and lifestyle features. Distinguishing itself among Iman's projects, this development encompasses a generous 52,000 square feet of amenity space, making it one of the largest within Iman's portfolio. Among the offerings are a serene floating river, a meditation enclave, a Zen Garden, a rooftop farming area, a fully equipped gym, a refreshing swimming pool, an inviting club house, an infinity pool, a barbecue area, and a revitalizing jogging track, among numerous others.



Remarkably, among the standout features of this development is its expansive water area, spanning over 20,000 square feet on just the first floor. This creates an extraordinary oasis for relaxation and recreation, offering residents a tranquil haven within the heart of the city. Each of these amenities has been meticulously crafted to seamlessly integrate Zen-inspired biophilic elements, guaranteeing a harmonious fusion of the natural world with the modern living experience.



