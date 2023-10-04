Jordan Partakes In OIC Statistical Commission Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- The Department of Statistics (DoS) participated in the 12th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Statistical Commission, hosted by the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.At these meetings, OIC member states discussed various statistical topics, including the use of geospatial technologies to aid in population census activities, improving statistical capabilities through modern entrepreneurial practices, and achieving sustainable development goals, according to a statement from the DoS released on Wednesday.The Statistical, Economic, Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), which is the Secretariat of the OIC Statistical Commission, organized the gathering. SESRIC, headquartered in Ankara, was founded as a subsidiary organ of the OIC in pursuance of Resolution No. 2/8-E adopted by the Eighth Islamic Conference of Foreign Ministers, held in Tripoli in May 1977.