Russian Forces Abort Attack On Crimea -- Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Russian forces have repelled and aborting a Ukrainian attack on Crimea and have shot down 31 pilotless aircraft in various Russian regions, the Ministry of Defense declared on Wednesday.

The ministry in a statement that the futile Ukrainian assault took place in the northwest of the Black Sea. Russian aircraft attacked the Ukrainian forces as they were trying to land troops on the peninsula from speedboats.

Meanwhile, Russian defenses intercepted and brought down 31 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk, it said, without mentioning losses.

The Russian news agency, TASS, quoted the governor of Bryansk Aleksander Bogomaz as saying that the Ukrainian artillerymen bombarded several regions with cluster bombs, indicating that the Russian military were still assessing the losses.

War has been ranging on Ukrainian territories since February 2022 when President Vladimir Putin declared the launch of what he termed a special military operation in the Ukraine. Amidst the fighting, several regions in eastern Ukraine were annexed to Russia.

Since then, there have been no serious efforts to halt the bloodshed with the scope of fighting expanding and the Ukrainian forces receiving large caches of arms and munitions from Western powers. Moreover, the bloody conflict has caused geopolitical regional jitters. (end)

