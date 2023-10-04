BRICS nations explore alternative to SWIFT for global payments

(MENAFN) Reports have recently surfaced indicating that the BRICS economic alliance, comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is contemplating the establishment of a new global payment system for international trade. This proposed system would serve as an alternative to the existing Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) network, which currently dominates international financial transactions.



The finance ministers of the BRICS nations, a group of six countries, are actively exploring the concept of creating a unified payments network. They intend to formally discuss this plan during the bloc's annual meeting scheduled for 2024 in Russia. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has voiced the bloc's ambition to develop this network as a means to strengthen independent efforts in building payment messaging systems. According to Siluanov, various BRICS member states are already in the process of establishing or operating their own financial messaging systems, such as the Russian SPFS and analogous systems in China.



One of the driving forces behind this initiative is the aspiration to reduce dependence on the SWIFT system and lessen Western influence in global financial settlements. Siluanov emphasized the importance of this issue being deliberated by the monetary authorities and financial agencies of BRICS member states.



This development comes in the wake of BRICS' decision to expand its membership beyond the original five nations to include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates. The BRICS alliance's move toward an alternative global payment system underscores the group's commitment to increasing its autonomy in international financial matters and lessening reliance on established Western-dominated systems.

