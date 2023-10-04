Canon’S Young People Programme Partners With Dikan Center In Ghana To Empower Young Visual Storytellers

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Canon ( ) is proud to announce its partnership with Dikan Center, a visionary non-profit institution based in Ghana, committed to providing visual education. This major collaboration marks the official launch of the Canon Young People Programme (YPP) in Ghana, with a mission to enable the next generation of creative young people, using their skills to tackle the sustainability issues that matter to them, using creativity and critical thinking.

The introduction of Canon's YPP in Ghana marks a significant milestone in the country's landscape. This initiative will offer young people unprecedented opportunities for growth and impact on the African continent. Through YPP, young creative talent in Ghana can access essential resources, state-of-the-art equipment, and expert training that will empower their storytelling. This pioneering initiative provides a platform for young people to make their mark on the continent, positioning Ghana as a hub for emerging creative talent. The Dikan Center is renowned for its immersive Gallery, transformative StoryLab Studios, and visual library. Its mission is to foster a culture of curiosity, experimentation, and innovation throughout Africa.

Jeanine El Moughrabi, Sustainability Manager Canon Middle East, and Central & North Africa says ,“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Dikan Center, uniting Canon with Dikan Center's vision for comprehensive visual education in Africa. Together, we will empower the next generation to make a significant impact on the African continent. Through YPP, we aim to inspire, educate, and empower these creative young people, enabling them to use their skills and to advocate for positive sustainable change on a global scale.”

Paul Ninson, Founder of the Dikan Center says, “Dikan Center is proud to join forces with Canon's Young People Programme to expand opportunities for young photographers in Africa. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation through visual education. Together we will amplify the journeys of emerging visual artists and bring their stories to the forefront. The Canon YPP initiative aligns seamlessly with our mission to cultivate a culture of curiosity, experimentation, and innovation throughout the continent, and we look forward to the impactful stories that will emerge from this collaboration.”

The collaboration between Canon and the Dikan Center came about through Canon's recognition of Paul Ninson's work, the founder of the Dikan Center, and his commitment to empowering the youth in Africa. Canon saw a unique opportunity to align its mission of creating opportunities for young African talent, with the goals of the Dikan Center.

The core of this collaboration is a series of immersive storytelling workshops designed to run every weekend over two months. Local trainers from Ghana, provided by Dikan Center, will work in partnership with Canon, offering resources and essential equipment.

The focus of these workshops is threefold:

: Participants will gain insights into the value of sustainability for our future using the framework of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Participants will learn the technical side of how to use a camera, receiving training from experts in the field.: The heart of this programme is to empower young people to become storytellers for sustainable change. Participants will choose specific SDGs and capture evocative imagery that convey they personal stories.

The journey will culminate in a professionally curated exhibition, scheduled to be held during a story festival organized by Dikan Center, in December 2023. This platform will showcase the remarkable narratives and perspectives captured by the participants, fostering a profound exchange of ideas and visions.

Looking ahead, both Canon and the Dikan Center intend to continue and expand this initiative in the future, creating further opportunities for African talent and collaborations that empower young people to create positive change.



