Karan Rathore Assumes Role As Chairman Of Services Export Promotion Council

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4th Oct 2023, New Delhi: Mr Karan Rathore, an entrepreneur from the Hospitality sector takes over as Chairman of the Services Export Promotion Council, a set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Govt of India. He served SEPC as Vice Chairman since September 2021.



SEPC as a nodal organisation for Services Export Promotion has been playing a very significant role in enhancing India\'s services export. SEPC\'s major role entails providing trade intelligence, creating an enabling business environment, and policy inputs and carrying out events and activities related to export development and export promotion.



Having over 25 years of experience, Mr. Karan Rathore, Director of a group of Umaid Hotels and Resorts in Jaipur, is an alumnus and now serving as a member on the board of the prestigious Mayo College Ajmer. He has been on the advisory committee of tourism for the Government of Rajasthan.



Commenting on his new role, Mr. Karan Rathore, Chairman of SEPC shared, \"My task is cut out to steer SEPC\'s role in India\'s aim to reach 1 TRN USD services exports by 2030. The vision is to position SEPC as the knowledge hub, create value additions, and bring business opportunities for the stakeholders.\"





About SEPC:



Services Export Promotion Council, set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been mandated to facilitate global business opportunities for India\'s services sector. The Council since its inception in 2006 has been instrumental in facilitating exports of services through Trade Intelligence, Export Development, Export Promotion, and Enabling Business Environment.

