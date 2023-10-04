Tilli Software Joins Washington Gas In“Party With A Purpose” To Support Community Initiatives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bethesda, Maryland, 28th September, 2023 – Tilli Software, a leading fintech solutions and technology service provider, proudly participated in a Fundraiser Party hosted by Washington Gas Limited (WGL) as a gesture of community service. The event, titled "Party with a Purpose," was held on 27th September to mark Washington Gas' 175th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of service and commitment to the community.

For over a decade, Tilli Software has been a trusted partner of Washington Gas, providing robust technological & digital solutions to enhance their customer experience. A cornerstone of this collaboration is TilliCX, an advanced customer experience platform and Nudge, an omni-channel customer communication platform, that played a pivotal role in simplifying digital bill presentment, and payment collection while establishing real-time customer communication with WGL's valued customers.

In addition to streamlining customer communication, Tilli Software extended support to Washington Gas during the pandemic by aiding in the development and processing of critical COVID-19 relief attestation forms and payments, showcasing a steadfast partnership during challenging times.

The occasion was dedicated to aiding the Washington Area Fuel Fund (WAFF), a flagship initiative of Washington Gas for over 40 years. WAFF has been instrumental in assisting over 300,000 families during financial hardships, particularly in the winter season, by providing aid with heating bills.

Tilli Software joined this meaningful event and made a substantial contribution to the noble cause through a sponsorship donation.



Talking about the event and its relationship with WGL, Ali Saberi, Founder & CEO, Tilli Software expressed,“Celebrating Washington Gas Limited's (WGL) 175th anniversary was a true honor. Our collaboration with WGL is deeply ingrained in our shared values and in the fabric of our solutions that empowers the organization and its valued customers. From enhancing the Digital Payment Experience to empowering the Customer's Voice, we collaborate with WGL to streamline their requirements for eBill enrollment, Bill Presentment, Payment Request, Contract Signature, Surveys, Appointment Booking, Outage Notifications, KYC, Campaigns, and more. Our sincere gratitude goes to WGL for providing us with the opportunity to contribute to such a vital cause and make a lasting difference in the communities we serve."



Washington Gas ensures that 100% of the partner donations go directly towards aiding families, providing warmth, safety, and shelter to seniors and children in the DMV area.

Tilli Software looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Washington Gas to empower communities and make a difference through combined efforts in future initiatives.



For media inquiries or further information, please contact

About Tilli Software:

Tilli, based in Bethesda, Maryland and Hyderabad, India is a pioneering fintech company delivering state-of-the-art global Digital Payment Solutions and innovative Cloud-Based Customer Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offerings to clients worldwide.

Our flagship tool, TilliCX, a branded cloud-enabled API-based UI/UX platform, optimizes digital payments and customer engagement. Complementing it, Nudge, our event-based communication, bill presentment, and payment processing tool, excels in achieving high conversions for critical actions like eBill enrollments, payment agreements, and transactions. Monay, our fintech innovation, offers an omni-channel payment gateway, merchant processor, and store-valued wallet with diverse flows for P2P, C2B, B2B, and B2C interactions.

In addition to these remarkable solutions, we have recently introduce our B2B payout solution, ensuring secure and efficient payouts for businesses and BBPS Biller onboarding services that facilitates smooth onboarding of Billers on BBPS platform using our adapter-based framework suitable for any ERP or System of Records.



About Washington Gas Limited:

Washington Gas, a subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd., is a regulated natural gas utility providing safe, reliable natural gas service to more than 1.2 million customers in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Established in 1848, Washington Gas is the oldest natural gas utility in the United States and has been committed to the community and customer service for over a century.



Company :-Tilli Software

User :- Hari

Email :

Phone :-2026018944

Url :-