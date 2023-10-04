Navigating The Global Nuclear Power Landscape: Trends, Challenges, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nuclear Power Industry - Forecast and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.





The global nuclear power industry has been a significant contributor to the world's electricity generation for many years, with a total capacity of approximately 398 gigawatts (GW) in 2021. This capacity is spread across 442 operating reactors in 30 countries.

The Asia-Pacific region has become a major player in the nuclear power industry, with countries like China, Japan, and South Korea leading the way. China, in particular, has rapidly expanded its nuclear power capacity, boasting 50 operating reactors with a total capacity of around 51 GW as of 2021.

Europe is also a significant player in the global nuclear power sector, with France, Russia, and the United Kingdom being prominent countries. France, known for its heavy reliance on nuclear energy, operates 56 reactors with a capacity of approximately 63 GW.

In North America, the United States has the highest number of operational reactors, standing at 93 with a capacity of approximately 98 GW. However, the U.S. nuclear industry has faced challenges in recent years, including competition from natural gas and renewable energy sources, leading to the closure of some older reactors. Nevertheless, the U.S. is exploring options for new nuclear projects, including advanced reactor designs.

The global nuclear power industry has seen both expansions and contractions in recent years. While some countries have embraced nuclear energy as a low-carbon solution, others have scaled back or phased out their nuclear programs due to safety concerns and public opinion. The industry also faces challenges related to high construction costs, regulatory hurdles, and the safe disposal of radioactive waste.

The report provides a detailed examination of the worldwide nuclear power sector. The report covers various aspects of the industry, including an overview, historical statistics, segmentation, price trends, capacity expansion, public sentiment, and more. It also includes analyses such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Strategy analysis, and a PEST analysis to evaluate the competitive landscape and external influences.

Economics related to nuclear power, including capital costs, operational costs, system costs, and external costs, are thoroughly examined in the report. Additionally, the report compares the economic viability of nuclear power with other electricity generation methods and discusses investment incentives.

The report also addresses the environmental implications of nuclear power in mitigating climate change and explores the challenges and barriers the industry faces. It provides a forward-looking perspective on the industry's outlook until 2026 and 2030, including a comparative assessment with alternative power resources.

Furthermore, the report conducts an in-depth analysis of key nuclear power markets worldwide, including Japan, China, India, the U.S., Ukraine, Russia, and more. Each market is evaluated in terms of capacity, fuel cycle details, regulatory framework, nuclear waste management, and nuclear non-proliferation.

Overall, the report offers a comprehensive and insightful view of the global nuclear power industry, making it a valuable resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers





Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Global Nuclear Power Industry Analysis

C. SWOT Framework Analysis of the Global Nuclear Power Industry

D. Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis of the Global Nuclear Power Industry

E. PEST Framework Analysis of the Global Nuclear Power Industry

F. Economics of Nuclear Power Analysis

F.1 Capital Cost

F.2 Operation Costs

F.3 System Costs

F.4 External Costs

F.5 Economics of Nuclear Power vs. Other Forms of Electricity Generation

F.6 Cost Competitiveness in the Future

F.7 Investment Incentives

G. Global Climate Change & the Role of Nuclear Power

H. Challenges Facing the Nuclear Power Industry

H.1 Air Pollution

H.2 Health Effects

H.3 Financial Challenges

H.4 Nuclear Safety

H.5 Nuclear Proliferation

H.6 Regulatory Barriers

H.7 Water Pollution

H.8 Other Challenges

I. Regulatory Landscape of the Global Nuclear Power Industry

J. Comparison of Nuclear Power with Other Power Sources

K. Future Outlook of the Global Nuclear Power Industry

L. Analysis of Key Nuclear Power Markets Worldwide

L.1 Argentina

L.2 Armenia

L.3 Brazil

L.4 China

L.5 Egypt

L.6 France

L.7 Germany

L.8 India

L.9 Iran

L.10 Italy

L.11 Japan

L.12 Jordan

L.13 Kazakhstan

L.14 Kyrgyzstan

L.15 Lithuania

L.16 Mexico

L.17 Namibia

L.18 Niger

L.19 North Korea

L.20 Pakistan

L.21 Romania

L.22 Russia

L.23 Saudi Arabia

L.24 South Africa

L.25 South Korea

L.26 Taiwan

L.27 Tajikistan

L.28 Ukraine

L.29 United Arab Emirates

L.30 United Kingdom

L.31 United States

L.32 Uzbekistan

L.33 Vietnam

M. Key Players in the Global Nuclear Power Industry

M.1 Alstom SA

M.2 Ameren Corporation

M.3 American Electric Power Company

M.4 Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited

M.5 Cameco Corporation

M.6 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (Eletrobras)

M.7 China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

M.8 Chubu Electric Power Company (Chuden)

M.9 Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE)

M.10 Dominion Energy

M.11 Dongfang Electric Corporation

M.12 Duke Energy Corporation

M.13 E.ON SE

M.14 EDF Electricite de France SA

M.15 Electrabel SA

M.16 Enbw Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG

M.17 Endesa SA

M.18 Enel

M.19 Energoatom

M.20 Engie

M.21 Entergy Corporation

M.22 Eskom Holdings

M.23 Exelon Corporation

M.24 General Electric

M.25 Hitachi

M.26 Iberdrola SA

M.27 Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

M.28 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

M.29 Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL)

M.30 Nucleoelectrica Argentina

M.31 Orano SA

M.32 RWE AG

M.33 Siemens AG

M.34 State Grid Corporation of China

M.35 Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO)

M.36 Toshiba

M.37 Vattenfall

N. Glossary of Terms

