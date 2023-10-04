Global Dishwasher Market Expected To Grow At 2.3% CAGR, Driven By Changing Lifestyles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dishwasher Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global dishwasher market is poised to experience significant growth at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the evolving consumer lifestyle preferences, which increasingly prioritize comfort, convenience, and efficiency.

The rising number of working women, a shift towards healthier eating habits, and busy daily lives are key drivers behind the expansion of the global dishwasher market, reflecting a growing demand for appliances that simplify cleaning tasks.

Key Market Segmentation:



Product Types:



Freestanding Dishwashers

Built-in Dishwashers

Distribution Channels:



Multi-Brand Stores



Exclusive Stores



Online Platforms

Other Distribution Channels

Applications:



Commercial Use Residential Use

Residential Segment Dominates the Market

Within applications, the residential sub-segment is projected to hold a substantial market share. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of technologically advanced and cost-effective dishwashers globally.

Dishwashers, with their ability to clean dishes at high temperatures, have become a valuable addition to kitchens, particularly in countries like India. Factors such as the popularity of modular kitchens, increased adoption of connected home appliances, and the influence of Western lifestyles are expected to fuel demand.

Furthermore, the availability of these appliances and technological improvements are motivating customers in developing nations, including India and China, to invest in dishwashers.

Key Market Players:



Electrolux AB

Haier Group Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Robert BOSCH GmbH Fagor Electrodomesticos

These market players adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to maintain their competitiveness. For instance, Samsung Electronics recently announced a new AI-powered Bespoke dishwasher in South Korea, offering enhanced functionality and convenience to consumers.

Companies Mentioned



Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Eureka Forbes Ltd

IFB Industries Ltd.

Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.

Voltbek Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Electrolux AB

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Haier Group Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TTK Prestige Ltd. Whirlpool Corp.

